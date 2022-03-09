A big improvement to Windows 11 search is coming soon

The next build of Windows 11 will deliver a richer search experience that is designed to deliver more highlights about the world around you and about your organizations. Microsoft promised that the update will roll out next week.

“Starting early next week, we will begin rolling out an update for Search in Windows 11 that highlights interesting moments in time,” Microsoft said, noting that the new search experience can still be accessed on the taskbar. In addition to the new spotlight on search highlights, the searching function in Windows 11 will also allow you to find files, settings, and quick answers on the web.

These highlights will include anniversaries and birthdays, holidays, educational moments, and interesting moments globally or locally. “You’ll find rich, bold content in search home that highlights what’s special about today,” Microsoft added in a blog post.

And if you’re logged in with your organization email account, the Windows search feature will also display relevant results that include your business files and contacts.

And for those running older machines, Search highlights is also coming to Windows 10, Microsoft announced. The update to Windows 10 will happen at a later date, with Microsoft looking to test this feature in a future Insiders Preview build of the operating system.

If you don’t want access to Search highlights, the feature can be disabled. Windows users can go to Settings > Privacy & security >Search settings > Show search highlights to disable or enable the feature.

The latest update to Windows 11 also brings a new Family app that serves as a hub where you can locate and track your children and gain insights about your family’s digital activities across Windows, Xbox, and even Android. Features include screen time monitoring, parental controls, and website filters.

Microsoft is also rolling out its Clipchamp video editor as an inbox app on Windows 11, making it easy for Windows 11 users to edit videos.

“We’ve kept all the best parts of timeline editing — the flexibility, the ability to fine-tune details — and done away with the rest,” Microsoft said of Clipchamp. “The result is a refreshingly simple video-editing experience anyone can enjoy.”

All these new changes are part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22572, which was recently released to the Dev Channel.

