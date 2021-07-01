One of the big perks of AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) feature is that it’s open source, and modders are already taking advantage of that. Using an FSR configuration file from another game, a fan was able to add FSR to Grand Theft Auto V, and the results are impressive.

Redditor and modder NarutoUA1337 showed off their work on an AMD subreddit. The video above shows off the quality differences between the various modes, but doesn’t show any differences in performance. The video looks great, but high-resolution screenshots comparing the quality modes show a large decline in visual quality, which is typical of FSR at its more extreme modes.

The mod replaces Grand Theft Auto 5‘s internal upscaling tool with FSR. Although it’s not as quite as impressive as games that natively support FSR, the mod shows promise for the future. FSR uses spatial upscaling to increase performance in games running at high resolutions. It’s similar to Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling feature, though DLSS uses A.I. to enhance the image.

FSR is open source, unlike DLSS. AMD hasn’t released the feature through its GPU Open platform yet. AMD says it’s coming in mid-July. Instead, the modder borrowed precompiled shaders from another title that supports FSR and used them to implement the feature in Grand Theft Auto 5.

The mod is available now on Github, though we recommend exercising caution if you choose to download it. Outside of the security risk, some users are already reporting issues on certain hardware. As always with mods, this implementation hasn’t been endorsed or verified by AMD or Rockstar Games.

Still, it shows a promising future for FSR. The fact that a modder was able to easily add it into a game before the open source code was available speaks volumes. In the future, we could see a list of community-sourced FSR implementations alongside AMD’s official list, and that’s exciting.

Going down this rabbit hole could expose more issues with FSR, though. As the comparison screenshots show, this fan implementation isn’t as polished as games with native support. Open source software is great for bringing features to the masses, but it doesn’t always come with the same oversight as a proprietary tool.

Editors' Recommendations