 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This enclosed 3D printer is 50% off, and cheaper than you think

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’ve been considering trying out 3D printing for a while, we’ve spotted one of the better 3D printer deals for making it more affordable. Over at Monoprice, you can buy the MP Voxel Pro Fully Enclosed 3D Printer for $450 instead of $900. Yup, that works out at 50% off so it’s far more affordable than before. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity, this could be it. There’s no guarantee how long the deal will last so here’s a quick overview of what it offers.

Why you should buy the MP Voxel Pro Fully Enclosed 3D Printer

Monoprice makes some of the best 3D printers around including the Monoprice Maker Select Mini and the Monoprice Maker Select Plus. The MP Voxel Pro Fully Enclosed 3D Printer is the latest in its Voxel range. It features a large 200 x 200 x 250mm build area so you can print larger models or multiple small models at the same time, thereby saving time. It’s fully enclosed with a HEPA air filter so you get a constant and controlled printing environment without dust or other airborne particles causing printing errors or irregularities.

Setting it up is conducted via its touchscreen user interface with Wi-Fi available too. You can use its built-in 720p camera for live print monitoring so you can see exactly how things are progressing at all times. It also has a filament compartment that is large enough to accommodate 5kg filament spools as well as the standard 1.5kg spools available to you. A removable quick-charge nozzle is convenient while a 9-point auto-calibration system ensures great results every time. It’s also possible to manually calibrate the distance between the nozzle and the build plate if you’d prefer as with other 3D printers.

Related

Ideal for anyone who’s upgrading their 3D printer equipment or is diving into the fascinating world with both feet, the MP Voxel Pro Fully Enclosed 3D Printer is usually priced at $900. Right now, you can buy it for $450 at Monoprice so you save $450 aka 50% off the regular price. We don’t know how long this deal will last for so if it appeals, get straight to purchasing now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

Nvidia’s new Guardrails tool fixes the biggest problem with AI chatbots
Bing Chat saying it wants to be human.

Nvidia is introducing its new NeMo Guardrails tool for AI developers, and it promises to make AI chatbots like ChatGPT just a little less insane. The open-source software is available to developers now, and it focuses on three areas to make AI chatbots more useful and less unsettling.

The tool sits between the user and the Large Language Model (LLM) they're interacting with. It's a safety for chatbots, intercepting responses before they ever reach the language model to either stop the model from responding or to give it specific instructions about how to respond.

Read more
Seriously, the Asus ROG Ally could replace your desktop
The Digital Trends website on the Asus ROG Ally.

The moment I played a game on Asus' upcoming ROG Ally, it felt too good to be real. Performance is off the charts, and the form factor is surprisingly comfortable. And the more I thought about the ROG Ally after using it, the more I actually pondered replacing my high-end gaming desktop with the handheld.

I've been clear about my worries about Windows 11 on a handheld like this, and although we hear about efficiency with each new launch from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia, it's hard to feel those gains in everyday use. But the ROG Ally not only looks like the winner against the Steam Deck, it also might just replace your desktop PC.
We need to talk about efficiency

Read more
This bundle gets you a 15-inch laptop, case, and mouse for $179
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable

Looking for one of the cheapest and most convenient laptop deals around? Walmart may be the winner here with a Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook along with a carrying case and even a wireless mouse all for just $179. It's reduced from $208 so it's not like this is a high-end laptop by any means, but if you just need something straightforward and cheap, this could suit your needs. It's particularly well suited for equipping your child with their first laptop and all the other things they need with it. Let's take a further look at it.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook bundle
We'll cut to the chase -- Gateway isn't one of the best laptop brands. You won't see the name among the best laptops or even the best budget laptops. However, that doesn't mean it has to be a write-off when it's this cheap but if you have high expectations, maybe look elsewhere.

Read more