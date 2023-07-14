 Skip to main content
Building a gaming PC? This MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU is 35% off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card on a gray background.

There are lots of gaming PC deals to choose from if you want a pre-built machine, but for those who prefer to build their own gaming desktops, or for gamers who are thinking about making component upgrades, you should be looking for offers like Amazon’s 35% discount for the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. The GPU will be yours for $320, for savings of $170 on its original price of $490, but only if you act fast because there’s no telling how long its stocks will last.

Why you should buy the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

According to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop, you should be paying the most attention to the graphics card. That’s because it’s the component that plays the biggest part in making sure the games that you play look beautiful, as it enables high frame rates and resolutions. The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which sits at the sweet spot before you experience diminishing returns from more expensive GPUs, will let you play at 1440p resolution with decent frame rates. It’s enough to play the best PC games, though for some of the more demanding titles, you may have to choose low to medium graphics settings. Still, the RTX 3060 Ti remains the best graphics card under $500, as identified by our roundup of the best graphics cards.

The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card supports ray tracing, and it prevents overheating with a heatsink design that includes improved airflow dynamics, core pipes that spread the heat, and MSI’s Torx Fan 3.0 with alternating traditional fans blades and dispersion blades. The GPU also offers slid build quality with an anti-bending strap to make sure that its structure remains intact over time.

Building your own gaming PC will let you choose the specific components that you want in the machine, as well as take advantage of discounts for parts like Amazon’s $170 discount for the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. From $490, you’ll only have to pay $320 for the GPU, though you’ll need to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to shop this offer. If the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card is included in your plans, hurry so you can get it for 35% off.

