Digital Trends
Computing

Nemeio’s E ink keyboard gives you a variety of custom layout options

Anita George
By
Screenshot from Nemeio website
Screenshot/Nemeio

An E ink keyboard in which each key can be customized by its user was recently unveiled at CES 2019.

The Nemeio E ink keyboard and its software allow users to customize the layout and functions of each of its keys. The keyboard itself is comprised of transparent keys placed over a backlit E ink display. The keys can be arranged in a variety of layouts, including QWERTY, AZERTY, or Bépo. The layout can also be set to change automatically, as users switch between programs.

In addition to its layout options, the Nemeio keyboard allows users to personalize each key via its own software, which lets users drag and drop tools and app icons from other apps to the keyboard. The result is a keyboard that allows you to quickly launch your favorite apps, as well as the tools within those apps. Users can also develop keyboard configuration profiles for each app they use and then toggle between them using the navigation buttons on the side of the keyboard.

According to Nemeio’s website, the backlit E ink display can be personalized as well. The display’s light intensity, background color, and the font size of the keys can all be adjusted.

Besides its customizable keys and display, the Nemeio keyboard also offers a USB type-C port, Bluetooth connectivity, and the ability to be used with a variety of devices including smartphones, video projectors, connected TVs, and computers (Mac or PC).

Despite all of its new, shiny features, a few drawbacks have already been noted. According to The Verge, the keyboard had a few hardware issues which resulted in “very poor travel” which seemed to reduce the overall accuracy of one’s typing at typing speeds considered normal for use on Mac and PC keyboards.

Engadget noted that the keyboard’s “lack of haptic feedback” could hinder the Nemeio’s ability to be an effective gaming device.

A specific release date or price for the Nemeio keyboard has not been announced yet. However, the price range has been reported to be between $300 to $500. The keyboard is expected to ship this year and will most likely launch in the summer.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to send a text message from a computer
Up Next

Petcube's latest smart cameras leverage Alexa to keep tabs on your pets
smartphones
Mobile

Huawei punishes two employees for an iPhone Twitter mistake

We all make mistakes. But there's "I spilt my coffee on my keyboard", and then there's "I tweeting from an iPhone on the official Huawei Twitter account". Huawei has failed to see the funny side of the New Years mishap.
Posted By Mark Jansen
dell xps 13 2018 review screen screen1 1
Computing

These quick tips will help you get the perfect screenshot on a PC

Capturing a screenshot of your desktop is easier than you might think, and it's the kind of thing you'll probably need to know. Here's how to perform the important function in just a few, easy steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 19 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 19 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

The best wireless keyboards will see you right, no matter your device

Want to do more with your tablet than surf the web and watch videos? If so, you need a Bluetooth keyboard. These are the best wireless keyboards you can buy right now, whatever your preference.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying? Here are 4 ways to use Microsoft Office for free

Many of us need to use Office apps from time to time -- but we may not want or need to pay for a constant subscription. Fortunately, there are ways to get those services without paying. Here's how to get Microsoft Office for free.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Will Chrome remain our favorite web browser with the arrival of newest version?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
huawei matebook 13 review feat
Product Review

The Huawei MateBook 13 could be the MacBook Air killer we’ve always wanted

Apple was once the king of thin and light laptops, but Huawei wants to change that with the MateBook 13. With its beautiful slim bezel display and a thin and light design, the MateBook 13 might be the leading MacBook Air killer in 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Computing

Why limit yourself to one OS? Try one of these great virtual machine apps

Buying a new computer just because you want to utilize another operating system isn't necessary. Just use the best virtual machine applications to emulate one OS inside another, no matter what your platform or budget is.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying a monthly fee for Word? The best Microsoft Office alternatives

Looking for a competent word processor that isn't Microsoft Word? Thankfully, the best alternatives to Microsoft Office offer robust features, expansive compatibility, and an all-too-familiar aesthetic. Here are our favorites.
Posted By Nick Hastings
huawei announces matebook 13 ces 2019 dsc 9012
Computing

Huawei’s MateBook 13 is smaller than a MacBook Air, yet includes Nvidia graphics

Huawei is taking on Apple's MacBook Air. The company famous for its phones and tablets is introducing the new MateBook 13, sitting in between the ultra-slim MateBook X, and the budget-friendly Notebook D from 2018.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Huawei MateBook 13 review
Computing

Huawei MateBook 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air 2018

Both the MacBook Air 2018 and the Huawei MateBook 13 are thin, light, and powerful, but, considering the freshly announced MateBook 13 from CES 2019, you might be wondering how it stacks up against the MacBook Air. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Everything Nvidia announced at CES, including mobile RTX, the RTX 2060, and more

Nvidia is focused on gamers this year at CES. Whether you're looking for an entry-level RTX 2060 desktop GPU or a mobile RTX 2080 laptop, Nvidia has your ray-tracing needs covered. It also announced a new initiative for displays.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best graphics card for gaming
Computing

With the RTX 2060 announced, is the GTX 1160 dead in the water?

The Nvidia GTX-11 series is rumored to be the green-team's solution to its own high RTX pricing and AMD's allegedly powerful Navi-generation of graphics cards. With the recent launch of the RTX 2060, the 1160 may be no more than a…
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia rtx 2000 series explained graphics cards
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's RTX 20-series GPUs

Nvidia's new RTX 20-series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale