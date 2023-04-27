NordVPN deal gets you 59% off and 3 extra months for free

One of the best VPN deals available right now is courtesy of our favorite service — NordVPN. Sign up to any of its packages today and you get three extra months bundled in for free with up to 59% off the usual price. That means you can sign up for the NordVPN Complete package for two years for $180 instead of paying $447. A seriously good deal for anyone who wants to keep their browsing activity secure and private, here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should sign up for NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services around. if you don’t already know about VPNs, they’re designed to keep your browsing data secure. Connect to the internet via a VPN and a virtual tunnel is created providing you with a secure line of communication so outside observers (and other websites) can’t see where you’re located or what you’re doing. It’s a valuable security tool, especially if you frequently use public Wi-Fi which is less secure than your home connection.

NordVPN is better than the rest because it offers three different encryption protocols, more than 5,2000 servers across 60 countries and some very useful features. That includes split tunneling so you can whitelist some activities such as gaming to bypass the VPN while using it for browsing at the same time. It also has a kill switch feature that automatically disconnects you when you lose sync with the VPN server, as well as protected DNS queries.

At all times, it’s very simple to use with 24/7 live chat support also available to help you out. Supporting pretty much every platform imaginable from your computer to your games console or anything else connected to your router, it’s a must-have if you browse online. As standard, you also get malware protection and a tracker and ad blocker to keep you safe.

Sign up for the NordVPN Complete or Plus package and you also get a cross-platform password manager and data breach scanner. The Complete package adds on next-generation file encryption and 1 TB of secure cloud storage.

Right now, whatever you sign up for, you get three months of NordVPN for free. The Complete 2-year plan costs $180 for two years instead of $447 while Plus costs $140 instead of $286. There’s also the Standard plan which works out at $108 instead of $224 but lacks a password manager, data breach scanner, and cloud storage. A great deal for anyone keen to keep secure, sign up for NordVPN today to enhance your home (and travel) security immensely. It’s an unmissable deal for anyone who goes online regularly. And isn’t that everyone now?

