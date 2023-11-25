 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

This simple app changed how I use my Mac forever

Alex Blake
By
The Paste Mac app, with its clipboard bar open and the Paste homepage in Safari.
Alex Blake / Digital Trends

Every time I sit down and use my Mac, I’m reminded that it’s full of advanced features and clever extras. Yet there’s one place that absolutely does not apply: the clipboard. Copying and pasting in 2023 feels like it’s stuck in the past with no prospect of salvation.

At least, it did feel that way until I came across an app called Paste. This superb utility has taken a knife to copying and pasting and made it… fun? I never thought I’d say that about such a mundane task, but here we are — it’s true.

Recommended Videos

Stacked with features

The Paste app in macOS, showing a range of items copied to the clipboard and displayed in Paste's clipboard bar.
Alex Blake / Digital Trends

Copying and pasting on a Mac is simple enough: you copy one thing, then you paste it somewhere else. But this approach is very limited. You can only have one item in your clipboard at once, and anything else copied there overwrites whatever was there before it. Plus, there’s no clipboard history, so once something is gone, it’s gone for good.

Don't Miss:

Paste, however, is far better by almost any metric. For one thing, it makes clipboard history much more, well, sane. You can store as many things on your clipboard as you like, going back forever. Activate its app shortcut (Cmd+Shift+V) and up pops the clipboard bar, which lets you browse through your copied text, images, links, and anything else.

A range of items in the Paste Mac app's clipboard bar. One item has been right-clicked, with the contextual menu visible.
Alex Blake / Digital Trends

Everything is color-coded and labeled with the app you copied it from. If you can’t see something you’re looking for, there’s a search box — or you can just start typing and the search begins right away. It’s designed so that you never end up losing something you’ve copied.

Pasting is just as enjoyable. Once something has been copied, you can double-click it in the clipboard bar and it’ll automatically be pasted into your most recently used app (standard Cmd+C and Cmd+V also work as usual). You can copy and paste multiple items at once, or use Command and a number to insert an item corresponding to that digit (Cmd+3 pastes the third item in your clipboard bar, for example).

You can even insert items in a specific order using a feature called Paste Stacks, which is activated when you copy something using Cmd+Shift+C. Until you close it, everything you copy using Cmd+C gets added to the stack; press Cmd+V to paste the items in order.

Elevating a simple action

A Pinboard in the Paste Mac app, showing images that have been placed into a folder.
Alex Blake / Digital Trends

There’s so much more on offer, too. Anything in your clipboard bar can be opened, previewed, renamed, or deleted. You can also tag items, which adds them to “Pinboards” that work like folders to keep things organized.

Even the app’s design has been carefully considered, with clear thumbnails and icons immediately telling you what something is and where it’s come from. If those thumbnails are too small or too large, you just need to drag the top of the clipboard bar to resize it to your liking.

The settings window for the Paste Mac app.
Alex Blake / Digital Trends

Everything is highly customizable, with shortcuts and rules you can define in the app’s settings, along with editable clipboard history length, iCloud sync, ignored apps (such as your password manager), and more.

It’s been created with so much care and attention that it instantly feels like one of the best Mac apps you can get – and that’s not something you’d expect to hear about a simple copy-and-paste app.

It just goes to show there is so much more that can be done than Apple has implemented — and that even the most straightforward of processes can be made better with clever coding, a gorgeous design, and a little elbow grease.

Ultimately, Paste doesn’t just fix the Mac’s clipboard — it does it in a way that Apple would be proud of. It’s so well designed that it feels like a natural extension of macOS, and that’s something you can only really say about the very best Mac apps.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
I tried fixing my bad posture with an annoying pop-up app — and it worked
Woman holding her back in pain while using a laptop.

Did you sit up straighter after reading this sentence? I know I did after I wrote it. As a work-from-home writer and frequent PC gamer, I'm constantly battling against poor posture and the ailments that come with it. Back pain for me, is never far away, so I've tried lots of different ways to improve it. And they have, but my latest attempt has been more successful than most, purely because of the sheer annoyance of it.

I've been using an app to remind me to stand up straighter. I hate it, but it is working.
Don't I do enough already?
Stock images like this give me back pain by proxy. Unsplashed

Read more
How to watch Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Mac launch event if you missed it
how to watch apples scary fast event if you missed it apple

Apple Event - October 30

Apple revealed refreshed Mac computers and its latest chip at its special “Scary Fast” event on Monday.

Read more
I saw the new Space Black MacBook Pro, and it’s stunning
Two MacBooks Pro renders side by side against a black backround.

It's not often that MacBook Pros get new color options. But with this most recent update to M3 chips, the MacBook Pro will add Space Black, a color that first appeared on the iPhone, to the mix. I was shown an early preview of the new color ahead of the "Scary Fast" launch event, and I have to say: I'm smitten.

This new Space Black is not true black, of course. In truth, it's a slightly darker gray than Space Gray, which it replaces. And it's a good thing this isn't true black. Because remember, this is aluminum, and Apple isn't just slapping a coating or layer of paint on here like so many laptop manufacturers do when making true black aluminum laptops. These laptops, such as most gaming laptops or even something like the Surface Laptop, tend to scratch easily and fade over time.

Read more