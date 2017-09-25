Would you pay $350 for Levis’ new smart jacket?

Well, it’s about time. On Monday, October 2, you’ll be able to order Levi’s touch-sensitive denim smart jacket for $350. That’s quite a bit for a simple jean jacket, but thanks to its integration of Google’s “Jacquard” technology, it’s more than just outerwear — it has a few tricks up its sleeve. Well, on its sleeve, actually.

The Project Jacquard denim jacket features a touch-sensitive sleeve that allows you to control your smartphone with taps, swipes, and brushing motions. According to the Verge, it’s primarily designed with cyclists in mind, so you’ll be able to pause your smartphone’s music playback or skip songs with a simple gestures.

At launch, its capabilities will be limited, but it’s interesting to see clothing manufacturers working in concert with companies like Google to make something unique. According to Levi’s, the difference between Project Jacquard and other smart clothing on the market is simple: They set out to make a garment, not just a device.