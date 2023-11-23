Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have officially landed, with many retailers offering some great deals on electronics, home goods, and much more. But if you’re a gamer looking for some new peripherals like keyboards, mice, headsets, and even Razer gaming laptops, you’ll want to pay attention. Razer’s Cyber Week sale starts today, yes, right now, and runs until November 27. It’s your chance to save up to 55% on Razer gaming peripherals and Razer Blade laptops. There is a lot to sift through, so let’s get started. Of course, you can always head over to Razer to start shopping whenever you’re ready.

What to shop in Razer’s Cyber Week deals

You probably know already, but Razer is renowned for its premium PC gaming peripherals, console gaming peripherals, gaming laptops, and monitors. Pretty much anything you’re on the lookout for, from mice and keyboards to gaming headsets, is on sale during the Razer Cyber Week sale.

Take the , for example, a powerful GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and Intel i9 gaming laptop with a 4K-quality 144Hz display. Normally $3,800, it’s discounted to $2,300 right now, saving you $1,500. That’s an incredible discount but get this. Razer is also offering a $200 gift card with the purchase of eligible GeForce RTX 30 series laptops, including the Blade 17. That boosts the total savings to $1,700, and you can take that $200 gift card and build your gaming set up even more. Other models of the Razer Blade 18, the Blade 15, and Blade 14 are also on sale.

You can fully customize what’s included, but the with an Intel Core i9, GeForce RTX 4080, 32GB of RAM, and 18-inch QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate is $3,800 but includes a $400 gift card with purchase, which essentially means you’re paying $3,400.

While you’re at it, you might consider the with 165Hz refresh rate. It’s down to just $400 from $800.

If you need a new mouse, the modular MOBA and MMO gaming mouse is 20% off, down to $80 from its usual $100. That’s another excellent deal. Or, you might be interested in the optical switch gaming keyboard, which is discounted to $100 from $120.

Mobile gamers will love the game controller, available for both iPhone and Android, discounted to $70, saving you about $20 off its normal $100 price.

If you want to talk to your friends online while gaming, you could grab gaming headsets or upgrade your speakers. The is 38% off, down to $50 from $80, saving you about $30. The Razer is down to $500 — a great price — from $600. Nommo Pro offers THX-certified 2.1-channel premium and surround audio to transform your desktop gaming to new heights.

If you’re podcasting or streaming your gameplay, webcams and streaming devices are on sale too. Notables include the USB and full HD webcam for $50 instead of $80, the USB microphone for $110, discounted from $150, and the ultra-compact streaming mic for $40, 20% off of $50.

Console gamers shouldn’t feel left out because several variants of the are discounted for Xbox and PS5, as well as console-specific headsets like the .

We highly recommend browsing the sale for yourself to see what’s available because we couldn’t possibly cover all of the deals here. In fact, it’s likely you’ll find a discount or offer that works better for you and your gaming experiences. Game on.

