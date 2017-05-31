Nvidia bundle makes your first game with a new graphics card rocket powered

Why it matters to you If you still haven't played a game of Rocket League and need a new graphics card, too, this bundle is the perfect storm.

Ahead of the Rocket League World Championships in June, Nvidia and Psyonix have announced a partnership to give away the rocket-powered sporting title with select GTX Pascal graphics cards. If you aren’t quite convinced of its worthiness yet though, tune in to the championships and then make your decision, as this bundle will be available until July 31.

Rocket League is a game that offers a simple, but sublime premise: You drive a car with a rocket engine attached to its rear and use that melding of aerodynamic explosions to propel a ball into an oversized soccer goal. On the surface it’s a rather basic game, but the nuances in car control and teamwork are what makes it so exciting to play and watch.

All sorts of high flying action will be on show at this year’s Rocket League World Championships in Los Angeles and if it inspires you to have a play yourself, treating yourself to a new graphics card at the same time wouldn’t be a terrible idea. The game runs fantastic on midtier hardware, so a GTX 1060 will easily play the game at 4K resolution, making the Unreal Engine 3 game look fantastic.

However, you needn’t spend quite that much to get the game for free. As Anandtech points out, the game is available with GTX 1060, 1050 Ti, and 1050 graphics cards, as well as prebuilt desktops and laptops with those chips inside, too. Of course though, remember that you must buy them from Nvidia’s partners.

To see the full list of retailers, system builders and platform partners this promotion applies to, the full promo page has all the details. It runs from May 30 through July 31.

Nvidia isn’t the only company partnering with Psyonix for Rocket League co-promotion lately. It recently teamed up with the WWE to use its monumental platform to help increase exposure for the hit indie title. It also recently partnered with Hot Wheels for a new DLC package and real-world model cars.