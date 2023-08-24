 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung curved monitor is only $130 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
If you’re still using an outdated display, it may be time to finally invest in monitor deals with Best Buy’s offer for the 27-inch Samsung 390C Series curved monitor. From its original price of $200, it’s down to an even more affordable $130. It’s not going to stay this cheap for long though, as we expect stock to run out quickly. Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade to this monitor with savings of $70 — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Samsung 390C Series curved monitor

The Samsung 390C Series curved monitor features a 27-inch screen, which is right in the middle of our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 30 inches. With Full HD resolution, you’ll be able to work on your projects and watch streaming shows with sharp details and vivid colors, and the 1800R curvature of the display allows it to wrap comfortably around your field of vision with a consistent viewing distance as your eyes move from one end of the monitor to the other. The Samsung 390C Series also offers an Eye Saver Mode that reduces eye fatigue by limiting its blue light emissions.

Gamers will also be able to play video games on the Samsung 390C Series curved monitor because it supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which reduces screen tearing and stuttering. Even if you don’t have much space on your desk, the monitor will still probably fit because of its ultra-slim design with a profile of just 11.9 millimeters. It’s not going to challenge the best monitors, but for its price, the Samsung 390C Series curved monitor is a must-buy.

The 27-inch Samsung 390C Series curved monitor, which already offers amazing value at its sticker price of $200, is a steal for its discounted price of $130 from Best Buy. It’s a great choice if you’ve just upgraded with desktop computer deals, or if it’s finally time to retire your current monitor. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as there’s a possibility that this bargain will no longer be available tomorrow. Don’t hesitate — buy the 27-inch Samsung 390C Series curved monitor right now, and you won’t regret it.

