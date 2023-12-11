This Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor is discounted from $700 to $400

The 32-inch Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor, which can function as a display for your computer or as a standalone entertainment device, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $300 discount that slashes its price to $400 from $700. Time is running out if you want to get it for this cheap though, so there’s no time to waste if you’re interested. You’re going to have to make your purchase for this 4K monitor now, because the savings will no longer be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor

The Samsung M80C, the latest model in the Samsung M8 line of smart monitors, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 32-inch screen, which will let you enjoy lifelike details and vivid colors. The monitors offers a comprehensive list of ports — USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI — so you’re sure that you can connect your desktop computer, video game console, and other input sources. You can even wirelessly connect mobile devices to the Samsung M80C.

You don’t need to turn on your computer if you just want to catch up on your streaming shows though, as the Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor features built-in native streaming apps that support 4K content. The 4K monitor is also equipped with the Samsung Gaming Hub, through which you can access cloud gaming services, and it can even function as a hub for your smart home devices such as smart lights and smart thermostats that are connected through the Samsung SmartThings platform.

In one of the most attractive monitor deals that we’ve recently come across, Best Buy is selling the 32-inch Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor for a discounted price of just $400, for savings of $300 on its original price of $700. It’s not going to stay this affordable for long — in fact, you only have several hours left before the offer gets taken offline. Once the bargain is gone, we’re not sure if you’ll get another chance at it over the holiday season, so if you think the 32-inch Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor is the perfect display for your computer setup, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

