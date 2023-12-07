 Skip to main content
This Samsung 32-inch 4K gaming monitor is 30% off for the holidays

The front view of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor.
Samsung

Is your gaming setup still stuck with an old screen? If you’ve just upgraded with gaming PC deals, then you should maximize your machine’s capabilities by investing in a gaming monitor like the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7. Making this curved gaming monitor an even better buy is Samsung’s $400 discount that brings its price down to $900 from $1,300. It’s still not cheap, but it’s the display that you need to fully appreciate the graphics of modern video games. You’re going to have to hurry though, as stock may run out quickly for the holiday season.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor delivers exceptional image quality, which is actually something that you’d expect from a screen that’s made by one of the best TV brands. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll enjoy lifelike details on the best PC games, and with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, gameplay will be seamless with smooth movements. The 1000R curvature on the gaming monitor’s 32-inch screen mimics the curve of the human eye so it fills your peripheral vision, and its support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro will further improve immersion by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering.

The CoreSync technology in the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor allows its core lighting to match your game’s on-screen colors, though you also have the option to choose between multiple color modes for your preferred style. The monitor also comes with an ergonomic stand that you can swivel and tilt, and adjust its height to the most comfortable position while you play.

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor is one of the best gifts that you can give a gamer for the holiday season — whether that’s a loved one or yourself. It’s currently on sale for $900 from Samsung’s monitor deals, following a $400 discount on its original price of $1,300, but we’re not sure how long this offer will last. If you want to make sure that you get the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase right now.

