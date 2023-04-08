 Skip to main content
Samsung’s most feature-packed 32-inch 4K monitor is $120 off

Strangely, many of our screens tend to be divided into a computer monitor or a TV for the living room, but the Samsung M80 is designed to function as both. A smart monitor powered by Samsung’s Tizen, the M80 is a great dual-purpose screen, and it’s even going for $580 on Samsung’s site, rather than the usual $700, which is a nice $120 discount.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung M80B 4K UHD Smart Monitor

The Samsung M8 Smart monitor is interesting because it can function as a TV without any external streaming device and does it with a reasonably smooth experience to boot. Even better, it has 4k resolution, which is just about where it makes a difference at 32 inches, and HDR 10+ with 99% sRGB coverage, making it a great option for graphic design. That said, it sadly only has a 60Hz refresh rate, making it less than ideal for gaming and more action-packed content, although that’s not necessarily a deal breaker, especially if you enjoy slower-paced content and games. Plus, you get access to the Samsung Game Hub, which is neat.

What sets the M8 apart from other screens is that it can stream your laptop’s screen with Samsung DeX. That’s right; you don’t have to worry about annoying cabling and charging; you can simply cast your laptop to the M8 and work from there. That’s a similar feature to what many Apple devices have, and if you’re an Apple user, don’t worry, the M8 has Apple integration, which we appreciate. If you’d rather skip Samsung DeX altogether, there’s also Samsung Workspace, which allows you to access Microsoft 365 programs, although it can be finicky, and if you don’t use Microsoft 365, then it’s not worth it.

Overall, the Samsung M80 is a great standalone TV and monitor duo, and if you don’t have separate spaces for work, play, and general viewing, then this is a great option. Even better, you can grab it with a $120 discount from Samsung for just $580, so it’s reasonably priced, even if you take it individually as a TV or a monitor. On the other hand, we’d also encourage you to check out these TV deals and monitor deals in case you prefer to split your screens by type.

