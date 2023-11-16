 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung monitor Black Friday deals: Save on 4K and gaming monitors

Jennifer Allen
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 4K Monitor Deals
Digital Trends

Samsung makes some of the best monitors you can buy today. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K monitors for graphic design or a regular HD monitor to hook up alongside your laptop, Samsung is the name to trust. It can also be one of the pricier brands around which is why it’s great to see so many Black Friday deals https://www.digitaltrends.com/dtdeals/black-friday-deals/ which involve some deep discounts on Samsung monitors. We’ve got all the best Samsung monitor Black Friday deals lined ups below. Check them out now to see what works well for you and your budget.

Best Samsung monitor Black Friday deals

The Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 monitor on a white background.
Samsung

Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Ultra-WQHD monitor — $300, was $380

As a great all-rounder, the Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Ultra-WQHD monitor is a good option for working from home before indulging in some light gaming. It has a 21:9 ratio along with its Ultra-WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440. Alongside that, there’s HDR10 support that displays over 1 billion colors so you can enjoy brighter colors as needed along with darker scenery too. It’s all more lifelike while offering key features like an ambient light sensor to help it automatically adjust brightness as needed. A 100Hz refresh rate is higher than average so you can benefit from less motion blur when watching videos or simply scrolling quickly. AMD FreeSync further helps while there are useful extras like Picture by Picture and Picture in Picture. Combined, it makes it great for work and then relaxing watching a movie after you’ve finished up.

More Samsung monitor Black Friday deals we live

  • Samsung 24-inch FHD Monitor —
  • Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S61B QHD Monitor —
  • Samsung 32-inch M80C Smart 4K Monitor —
  • Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S65UC Ultra-WQHD Monitor with USB-C and Speakers —

Best Samsung gaming monitor Black Friday deals

The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor on a desk.
Samsung

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55A WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor — $350, was $430

Responsible for many of the best gaming monitors, the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55A WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor is a great example of how good the Odyssey range is. It offers a great resolution of 2560 x 1440 and pairs that up with a 165Hz refresh rate so there’s no motion blur, no matter how fast the action gets. A 1ms response time further helps matters as you can rely on what you see on screen being accurate. There’s also AMD FreeSync Premium support with adaptive sync technology for cutting down on stutter, while HDR10 ensures that blacks are deep and colors are super vibrant. A 1000R screen curvature ensures an immersive experience too.

Related

More Samsung gaming monitor Black Friday deals we like

  • Samsung Odyssey G51C 32-inch QHD gaming monitor —
  • Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G55A QHD gaming monitor —
  • Samsung 43-inch Odyssey Neo 4K gaming monitor —
  • Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor —
  • Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best MSI gaming laptop Black Friday deals from just $500
hp msi asus gaming laptops deal best buy march 2023 sword laptop product render

While MSI might be better known for its motherboards, it does also make great laptops, and there's a lot of options, especially when it comes to thin and light ones. While they can sometimes be expensive, there are some great early Black Friday deals on them that you can take advantage of. It's still a bit early, so we aren't seeing as many of them, so you might want to look at our larger collection of Black Friday gaming laptop deals if you don't something you like here. If you're not limited to MSI, there are some fantastic Razer Black Friday deals focused specifically on gaming, and individual retailers have sales, like Best Buy Black Friday gaming laptop deals.
Best MSI Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (AMD)
While AMD tends to offer slightly better performance and power usage for the same price, there usually isn't a lot of variety in terms of what you can pick. That's borne out by the deals we're seeing for AMD-powered gaming laptops, as there aren't many of them right now. That said, we will be updating these deals below as we find them, so be sure to check back regularly if none of our picks below tickle your fancy.

MSI Bravo 15 with Ryzen 5 and RTX 4050 --

Read more
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Cheapest prices today
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

With the big event coming up fast, we're spotting some early Black Friday deals already. There are some great Black Friday laptop deals, on gaming laptops in particular if you simply can't wait any longer to make a purchase. Below we've picked out some awesome Black Friday gaming laptop deals with something for nearly every budget and including all the biggest names in the field. These come straight from the manufacturer and from retailer sales, like Best Buy Black Friday gaming laptop deals. Let's guide you through the deals now.
Today's Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
HP Victus 15 (Intel) -- $550, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is one of the cheapest gaming laptops in the market, but it still provides decent performance with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, you can play today's most popular games, but you'll have to go with low to medium graphic settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. Check out other HP laptop Black Friday deals if you're interested more Victus options.

Read more
Best Mac Mini Black Friday deals: Mac Mini M2 and more
Someone using a Mac Mini while sitting at a desk.

Early Black Friday deals are available to shop right now, ahead of the big holiday shopping event. TVs, smart home tech, computers, you name it, they're discounted, and the prices are low enough that they're worth buying and not waiting. Another piece of tech on sale is Apple's Mac Mini, an excellent yet minimalistic desktop computer that serves as a full alternative to MacBooks and iPads. If you're in the market for one, listen up, because we've rounded up all of the best Mac Mini Black Friday deals, including new and refurbished units. Take a look and take your pick.
Best Mac Mini Black Friday deals

Mac Mini, in any variant, is designed to be used like a desktop with a mouse and keyboard plugged in. Although, they do not come with a desktop monitor, which means you'll need to have one or supply one of your own. It's a much more convenient and versatile option versus the larger full-sized desktop towers. You can quickly and easily stow them in a bag, luggage, or day-bag to take back and forth between home and work. Or, you could leave them on a small desk in your home in a small nook -- you don't need as much room to accommodate the system.

Read more