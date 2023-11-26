 Skip to main content
Samsung monitor Cyber Monday deals: Save on 4K and gaming monitors

Jennifer Allen
By

Samsung is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, and it’s behind some of the best monitors you can buy today. These screens often come with premium prices, so if you want one, you should take advantage of the Cyber Monday deals that have come online. Whether you’re planning to buy one of the best 4K monitors for graphic design or a regular HD monitor to hook up to your laptop, there are Samsung Cyber Monday deals that will be perfect for you, but you need to hurry because we’re not sure how long they’ll stay up.

Best Samsung monitor Cyber Monday deals

The Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 monitor on a white background.
Samsung

Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Ultra-WQHD monitor — $300, was $380

As a great all-rounder, the Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Ultra-WQHD monitor is a good option for working from home before indulging in some light gaming. It has a 21:9 ratio along with its Ultra-WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440. Alongside that, there’s HDR10 support that displays over 1 billion colors so you can enjoy brighter colors as needed along with darker scenery too. It’s all more lifelike while offering key features like an ambient light sensor to help it automatically adjust brightness as needed. A 100Hz refresh rate is higher than average so you can benefit from less motion blur when watching videos or simply scrolling quickly. AMD FreeSync further helps while there are useful extras like Picture by Picture and Picture in Picture. Combined, it makes it great for work and then relaxing watching a movie after you’ve finished up.

More Samsung monitor Cyber Monday deals we love

  • Samsung 24-inch FHD Monitor —
  • Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S61B QHD Monitor —
  • Samsung 32-inch M80C Smart 4K Monitor —
  • Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S65UC Ultra-WQHD Monitor with USB-C and Speakers —

Best Samsung gaming monitor Cyber Monday deals

The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor on a desk.
Samsung

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55A WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor — $350, was $430

Responsible for many of the best gaming monitors, the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55A WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor is a great example of how good the Odyssey range is. It offers a great resolution of 2560 x 1440 and pairs that up with a 165Hz refresh rate so there’s no motion blur, no matter how fast the action gets. A 1ms response time further helps matters as you can rely on what you see on screen being accurate. There’s also AMD FreeSync Premium support with adaptive sync technology for cutting down on stutter, while HDR10 ensures that blacks are deep and colors are super vibrant. A 1000R screen curvature ensures an immersive experience too. If you have a super high-end rig, check out 4K monitor Cyber Monday deals, 5K monitor Cyber Monday deals, and our general gaming monitor Cyber Monday deals.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

More Samsung gaming monitor Cyber Monday deals we like

  • Samsung Odyssey G51C 32-inch QHD gaming monitor —
  • Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G55A QHD gaming monitor —
  • Samsung 43-inch Odyssey Neo 4K gaming monitor —
  • Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor —
  • Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor —

