This water-resistant, ultra-durable 2TB portable SSD is $95 off

More people are looking for external hard drive deals because file sizes are getting bigger and we’re all amassing more and more data as time goes by. The Sandisk Extreme portable SSD is an excellent choice for this purpose, especially now that its 2TB version is on sale with a $95 discount from Best Buy that pulls its price down to just $130 from $225 originally. We don’t know what will happen first between stocks running out and the offer expiring, but before either of these happen, you should complete your purchase if you’re interested in this portable SSD.

Why you should buy the Sandisk Extreme portable SSD

The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is designed to withstand even the toughest conditions, so you can be sure that the data that you save inside it will remain safe. It offers drop protection, X-ray and shock resistance, an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and hardware encryption to keep its contents private. Additionally, the portable SSD is enclosed in a durable shell, and there’s a carabiner loop in the corner so you can physically secure it to your belt loop or backpack.

There’s plenty of space for your video, photos, and confidential documents in the Sandisk Extreme portable SSD’s capacity of 2TB, and it’s compatible with most devices through a USB-C connection. It offers a read speed of up to 1,050 Mbps and a write speed of up to 1,000 Mbps, and because it’s an SSD, it’s significantly faster and smaller than an HDD, according to our guide on how to buy an external hard drive.

After you take advantage of desktop computer deals or laptop deals, you may want to start thinking about saving valuable data in an external hard drive. For your peace of mind, get the 2TB Sandisk Extreme portable SSD, which is down to a very affordable $130 from its original price of $225 following a $95 discount from Best Buy. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to get the 2TB Sandisk Extreme portable SSD for much cheaper than usual though, as the bargain may end at any moment. Add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations