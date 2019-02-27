Digital Trends
Save up to 50 percent on SD cards and SSDs on Amazon for today only

Arif Bacchus
By
SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD sitting flat on a table angled at 45 degrees
Kevin Parrish/Digital Trends

Have you recently been thinking of upgrading the storage capacity on your phone, laptop, or desktop? Now is the time to shop. Amazon is currently holding a one-day sale which allows you to save up to 50 percent on select external solid-state drives and SD cards from both SanDisk and Western Digital.

Currently, one of the best deals is on the 400 GB SanDisk Ultra microSDHC card. Accounting for a 34 percent savings, Amazon’s sale is cutting the price down from $94 to just $62. This card is an excellent option for most phones or cameras and offers up transfer speed rates of 100MB per second. When paired with USB 3.0 reader with a computer, that’s enough to let you move up to 1,200 photos in one minute. For a cheaper price, the 200GB version of this card is also on sale, now going for $29, instead of $40.

Another excellent deal brings the price on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD down from $700 to $300. That makes for a 57 percent savings of roughly $300. Not only is this solid-state drive ultracompact, but it also features high-speed transfer rates of up to 550MB per second. For the photographer who is always out and about, its ruggedized, shock, and water- and dust-resistant build make it an excellent travel companion.

Finally, for maximum storage in a laptop or desktops, Amazon is cutting down the price on the SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 2TB internal solid-state drive down from $289 to $224 — a $65 savings. It comes with ultrafast read speeds of 560MB per second and sequential write speeds of up to 530MB per second. A cheaper 1TB version is also on sale, seeing a slightly reduced price from $135 to $125.

Other items covered in Amazon’s sale include a 57 percent savings on the Sandisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive, and a 33 percent savings on the SanDisk 64 GB Ultra Loop USB 3.0 flash drive. These are now priced at $35 and $13, respectively.

Seeing as that all these products are part of Amazon’s Deal of The Day event, you will only be able to enjoy these discounts until the end of the day. Select items even qualify for same day shipping in some areas, if you’re eagerly waiting or wanting to upgrade your storage.

