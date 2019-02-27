Get the Surface Pro 6, with the keyboard included, for $800 at Amazon

Share

If you have been looking to save on Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1, you’re finally in for some luck. Amazon is currently running a sale on the Surface Pro 6, allowing you to get one delivered to your home or office for just $800 with the keyboard included in the price.

It’s not clear how long this newest deal will last, but it covers the platinum model with the Intel Core i5 processor, a 128GB solid-state drive and 8GB RAM. This bundle normally goes for $1,050, so the sale accounts for a 25 percent savings of $260. You won’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy free shipping and the deal is open for everyone, regardless of Prime status.

Purchased separately, the keyboard usually comes in at $130, so you will be saving big even before bringing in the sale price. A similar deal including a Surface Pro 6 configured with the same specifications is also available at Best Buy. However, both the Best Buy and the Amazon deals do not include the Surface Pen in the price. As usual, that will instead be a separate $100 purchase.

It is a bit rare to see the Surface Pro 6 drop this low with the keyboard included. As we previously noted, only over the holiday shopping season did it come down to $800. Still, the model on sale at Amazon and Best Buy are solid options if you’re interested in general web browsing and multitasking. For more power and storage, a configuration with the Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive is also available, but it pushes pricing over to $1,668.

When we reviewed the Surface Pro 6 in October, we found that it was sone of the best Windows 2-in-1s of the year. A bright, beautiful 3:2 display, world-class build quality, improved multitasking performance, and excellent battery life are among the features we really liked. Slightly outdated ports, the lack of USB-C, no option for Intel’s latest Whiskey Lake processors, and the poor tablet mode were the low points but still didn’t ruin the device.

Other than the Surface Pro 6, Amazon is also running a sale on select SD cards and solid-state drives from SanDisk. As a reminder, the Surface Pro 6 features a microSD card slot, so you can also take advantage of both sales to get the maximum storage space on your new device.