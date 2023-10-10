 Skip to main content
This is the best Microsoft Office Prime Day deal we’ve found

Computer user touching on Microsoft word icon to open the program.
Amazon is back with its Prime Day Big Deal Days event in October, a second round of Prime-worthy deals, except this time, it’s happening much closer to the holiday shopping season. Now’s a great time to finish up some of that holiday shopping you’ve been planning or just to capitalize on some fantastic deals on tech and more. Earlier this year, the Prime Early Access Sale was followed by tons of excellent Prime Day deals. Sprinkled in there, like a sweet treat, were some fantastic software deals. Most people associate Prime Day with bargains on electronics and devices, but that’s not all you’ll find.

We were pleased to discover this incredible deal on a Microsoft 365 Family subscription — for 12 months for up to six people. Normally a subscription to the family-pack version of Microsoft’s productivity apps costs $110, but for Prime Day Big Deal Days, Amazon slashed the price to $77 — a $33 or 30% discount — and also includes a $10 Amazon gift card, so . As with most Prime Day deals, this one isn’t going to last forever, so take advantage while you can.

Why you should shop this Microsoft Office Prime Day deal

We track the best Microsoft Office deals regularly to find the top discounts, and this October Prime Day deal for the Microsoft 365 Family subscription is outstanding and the best we’ve found. Since Microsoft 365 includes a collection of productivity apps that varies with the type of subscription, it’s important to list the apps and services this deal includes. In addition to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, the Microsoft 365 Family package includes 1 terabyte of OneDrive cloud storage, the Microsoft Editor writing assistant, and Microsoft Safety. You can use the Microsoft Safety app to set filters, limits, and permissions for family members as well as family member location and driving safety alerts.

Up to six family members can share the Microsoft 365 Family subscription. At the end of your 12-month subscription, it will automatically renew at the then-current price (currently $150 per 12 months). You and your family members aren’t restricted to using the same operating system or identical devices because the download version of Microsoft 365 is available for PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Android mobile devices.

If you’ve been less than happy about spending big bucks on productivity software for your whole family or tired of sharing your own subscription, this Prime Day October 2023 deal is an economical solution. For a final effective price of $67, you and five other family members can share a subscription to Microsoft Office 365 at less than one-third the normal $110 subscription cost. Pay $77 to activate your subscription today, and Amazon will give you a $10 Amazon gift card to splurge on home office supplies or anything you desire. You’ll save $43 overall with the gift card, but even if you don’t use the gift card, six 12-month Microsoft 365 licenses for just $77 is an excellent deal.

