Digital Trends
Computing

USB 3.2 brings superfast transfer speeds, but also lots of confusion

Arif Bacchus
By
usb 32 announced but is confusing google c

The USB standard has come a bit far over the past few years, with many different generations and types to consider. Though speed differences are cited as the factors between each of the standards, it has become somewhat hard for some consumers to understand.

In the latest headache, the USB Implementers Forum recently announced a next-generation USB-3.2 specification, promising fast-transfer speeds of up to 20GB per second, but also bringing some confusing name changes to previous standards.

Though the changes aren’t necessarily straightforward, the new USB-3.2 specification introduces a three-speed tier. The previous USB 3.0-and USB-3.1 specifications are now gone but are still keeping the same exact transfer speeds under different naming.

The first tier— known as USB-3.2 Gen 1— (previously called USB 3.0,) is now upgraded in branding to SuperSpeed USB to indicate data transfer rates of up to 5GBps. A second tier— USB 3.2 Gen 2—(formerly known as USB 3.1,) gets the bump in naming to SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps. The final and the newest tier— now known as USB 3.2 Gen 2×2— will be branded as SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps.

That newest tier doubles the maximum overall speed, by allowing for two lanes of 10GBps data speed over the previous generation. It also makes it so that manufacturers will be able to state that their devices will support USB-3.2. However, for users, there still needs to be a direct way of knowing which speeds they will be getting. As a workaround, it is being recommended for manufacturers to stick to the SuperSpeed branding when marketing new USB-3.2 products.

“When referring to a product that is based on and compliant with the USB-3.2 specification, it is critical for manufacturers to clearly identify the performance capabilities of that device separately from other product benefits and/or physical characteristics,” said the USB Implementors forum.

Still, these new specifications are all backward compatible with each other, so despite the inherent confusion, older devices will still work in any new laptop with USB-3.2. It is also being recommended for manufacturers to submit their products to the USB Implementors forum so that proper logos for better consumer recommendation. Combined with the frustrations of already having to deal with dongles when buying the latest laptops, this is an unwelcome development for consumers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free video converters for 2019
Amazon HQ
Web

FTC levies huge fine on merchant for fake, paid-for Amazon reviews

Fake, paid-for reviews are an ongoing problem for shopping websites like Amazon, but the FTC recently fined a company millions of dollars for using them in a bid to score more sales of a weight-loss product.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Pal Frenger holds Radio Stripe network tape
Emerging Tech

Ericsson wants to make 5G networking easier with packing tape

To facilitate easier 5G networking Ericsson invented “Radio Stripes” – essentially packing tape with serialized radios every foot or so and linked by flexible wire. To deploy, simply unroll.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Honda E Prototype
Cars

The Honda E Prototype is the electric car Apple should have come out with

Honda will travel to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to unveil a close-to-production prototype that previews an adorable, city-friendly electric car. The E Prototype will offer about 124 miles of range, and its interior is a tech lover's dream…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Polestar 2
Cars

Google and Volvo helped Polestar craft its answer to the Tesla Model 3

Volvo sister company Polestar has introduced the 2, its second model. It's a tall sedan with a fastback-like design that's aimed right at the Tesla Model 3. It comes with a 400-horsepower, all-wheel drive electric powertrain.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how to adjust high-DPI scaling in Windows 10
Computing

Get the most out of your high-resolution display by tweaking its DPI scaling

Windows 10 has gotten much better than earlier versions at supporting today's high-resolution displays. If you want to get the best out of your monitor, then check out our guide on how to adjust high-DPI scaling in Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Mobile

Samsung pushes Android Pie update for the Galaxy S8 range into March

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
sensor mirror hi fi assist google assistant enabled smart 181205 simplehuman 01 0145 rgb v3b
Smart Home

The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist is a smart mirror with Google Home built in

The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist has multiple lighting options, great audio, and built-in Google Assistant. It's the perfect way to spice up your morning routine with your favorite tunes.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Apple hits the snooze bar on a sleep-tracking feature for the Apple Watch

Apple officially unveiled the Apple Watch Series 4. From a larger display to a built-in electrical heart sensor, the latest device brings along some notable new features. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Mark Jansen
Google Duo
Computing

Google Duo video chat app makes the jump from mobile to the web

Previously only available on iOS, Android, and Chromebooks, the Google Duo video chatting service is now is available for all to enjoy right from a web browser on any PC or Mac.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 13 2018 screen logo1
Computing

Dell shows the environment some love, recycles 2 billion pounds of e-waste

Dell is one of the leading computer manufacturers that are doing good for the environment, as it has recycled 2 billion pounds of e-waste ahead of a planned 2020 goal.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
nasa life origin hydrothermal vents 97
Emerging Tech

NASA lab re-creates the setting for the potential origin of life

New research from NASA has recreated the conditions thought to be where life originated on Earth. The study can provide insight not only into the development of life here, but also where else in the universe life could be found.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
pokemon sword and shield coming late 2019 pokemonswordshield
Gaming

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2019

Nintendo and Game Freak have announced Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, the new role-playing games coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2019. The games are set in the all-new Galar region and feature new monsters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
CRISPR gene-editing technology
Emerging Tech

Chinese government may have helped fund controversial CRISPR babies experiment

A new report claims that the controversial CRISPR babies gene editing experiment in China might have been carried out with the support and funding of three Chinese governmental institutions, including China’s science ministry.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Polestar 2
Cars

Electric luxury sedan face-off: Polestar 2 vs. Tesla Model 3

Volvo sister company Polestar isn't shy about its intentions to take on Tesla. Its second model, which is called 2, is aimed directly at the Model 3. We look at how the 2 and Model 3 compare in terms of range, performance, price, and tech.
Posted By Ronan Glon