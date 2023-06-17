Usually $400, this 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is $200 today

There are some excellent gaming monitors out there, but unless you want to pay a price reaching half a thousand dollars or more, they can be out of reach for most consumers. Luckily, Samsung’s Odyssey G lineup has some great budget options that mix good value and excellent features. Not only that but there’s a great deal on the Odyssey G51C, bringing it down to $200 from $400, putting some high-end specs within reach.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G51C

Right out of the gate, it’s impressive to see a QHD resolution monitor at such a low price, so if you’ve got a powerful enough graphics card to run it, the Odyssey G51C alright comes out the gate swinging. Even better, it can hit a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, so it’s perfect if you enjoy playing competitive games like Counter-Strike: Global-Offensive, or Apex Legends. Along with the higher refresh rate is the tiny 1ms response time (MPRT), so your movements translate to the screen almost instantly, which is important when every little extra bit counts. If that wasn’t enough, Samsung throws in AMD FreeSync Premium, which helps avoid screen tearing and stuttering, and works with both AMD and Nvidia GPUs, although there isn’t complete support on the Nvidia GPUs yet, so it’s worth double-checking.

Of course, you’re not always going to be gaming, and we’re happy to say that the Odyssey G51C also has a few other great features, like support for HDR10, which gives you lovely contrast and brightness when gaming or watching shows and movies. That translates to roughly 300 nits of peak brightness, which means you’ll easily be able to see the screen, even in a room with indirect sunlight. On the other hand, maybe you want to do some coding, in which case you can rotate the screen 90 degrees to have it in portrait mode, and at 32 inches, that’s a lot of screen real estate for coding.

Overall, the Odyssey G51C does an excellent job of toeing the line between a budget monitor and an excellent gaming monitor, especially with this deal from Best Buy that brings it down to $200. Of course, if you’re looking for something a little bit more powerful, it’s worth checking out these monitor deals for some alternatives.

