Best Buy just knocked $85 off this massive 8TB external hard drive

Aaron Mamiit
The Western Digital WD_Black D10 Game Drive hooked up to a gaming PC.
Western Digital

Whether you need extra storage space for your gaming desktop or console, or you want to safeguard all of your important digital files in one place, you should check out the Western Digital WD_Black D10 Game Drive. The massive 8TB model is currently on sale from Best Buy for just $175, following a $85 discount on the external hard drive’s original price of $260. Time is running out on the offer though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to want to complete the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Western Digital WD_Black D10 Game Drive

The Western Digital WD_Black D10 Game Drive was designed for gaming purposes, as it will provide extra storage for the video games, save data, and other files of your gaming PC or console. However, like the best external hard drives, it can also be used for your important documents for school or work, as with 8TB of space, it will have no trouble holding everything that you need for all of your projects. The Western Digital WD_Black D10 Game Drive delivers speeds of up to 250 MB/s rated at 7,200RPM for quick access, and it also comes with active cooling technology to make sure that the external hard drive maintains proper working temperature and to reduce risks of failure due to overheating.

The Western Digital WD_Black D10 Game Drive is an HDD, which is why it’s relatively affordable compared to SSDs, as mentioned in our guide on how to buy an external hard drive. It features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface that’s backward compatible with USB 2.0 for a simple connection to your computer, and it’s equipped with a pair of 7.5W USB-A charging ports for your accessories.

The 8TB model of the Western Digital WD_Black D10 Game Drive is $85 off on Best Buy, so the external hard drive will be yours for just $175 instead of its sticker price of $260. You’re going to have to hurry in completing the transaction though, as there are only a few hours left before the offer expires. If you think the 8TB Western Digital WD_Black D10 Game Drive will be a welcome addition to your gaming PC, console, or computer, then don’t hesitate — click the Buy Now button and proceed with the purchase.

