Digital Trends
Computing

What is Microsoft Silverlight? Here’s everything you need to know

What you need to know about Microsoft Silverlight before its official demise

Tyler Lacoma
By

Microsoft’s Silverlight software is an example of ambitious browser-focused development — and a warning sign of just what can go wrong. If you encounter Silverlight these days, you may be wondering just what it is or if you need it for a particular project.

To help out, we’re going over what Silverlight is, what it does, and the history that led to its current state.  Silverlight may no longer be an option for your or your web development, but it’s important to know why.

What is Silverlight, exactly?

what is microsoft silverlight homeslide5

Silverlight is an application framework created by Microsoft and designed for running rich media on the internet. Think of it like an alternative to Adobe Flash —that’s certainly how Microsoft developed and marketed the software when it was first released in the late 2000s.

Like Flash, Silverlight was intended to be an all-purpose plugin for running videos, livestreams, animated, and rich graphics online. However, it did so with heavy reliance on Microsoft tools in the backend. Using the XAML coding format and Microsoft’s .NET Framework for development, Silverlight offered support for Windows Media Video (WMV) and Audio (WMA), H.264 video, Advanced Audio Coding, and more.

Basically, it gave people a way to enable rich animations online using Windows tools more than Flash tools, and a product of Microsoft’s ambitious push into new areas during in the 2000s.

Wait, so is Silverlight still available?

windows defender win7 win81 support atp subscription

Oh, sure. You can still download Silverlight 5 if you want. But you wouldn’t get much out of the experience, considering its current state. Support from Internet Explorer ended in 2016, and support from Microsoft’s newer Edge browser never existed. Chrome stopped supporting Silverlight back in 2015, and Firefox ended its support in 2017. Outside of a purely technical exercise, there’s really not much reason to look at Silverlight at all.

Silverlight hasn’t been worth using in years. In fact, back in 2015, Microsoft advised everyone to stop using Silverlight entirely, indicating that support for the software would eventually cease. Active support and updates for the software stopped all the way back in 2012, although bug fixes still continue periodically.

If you need an application framework for web development, we suggest you use HTML5, which comes with a certain amount of future proofing and can deal with modern internet content.

How much longer is Silverlight going to be supported?

windows 10 october update

The final version of Silverlight will be supported by Microsoft until late 2021, after which it will be permanently shut down. Of course, at this point that deadline is little more than a coup de gras. By 2018, less than 0.1% of all websites used Silverlight. As we mentioned previously, none of the major browsers, including Edge, support it any more. Microsoft has been encouraging people to stop using Silverlight for several years now.

However, if you still want to try out Silverlight — maybe you’re writing a study on failed browser software — it will still be available for download for a couple more years. However, we suggest downloading in a safe environment without sensitive data, as OS support for Silverlight is hit or miss these days.

What led to the demise of Silverlight?

Silverlight Logo

A combination of factors, but essentially, the software world moved too fast for Silverlight to catch up.

When Silverlight was first released in 2007, it looked like a success. Microsoft was able to bring some major partners onboard, and the 2008 coverage of the Beijing Olympics was streamed online using Silverlight (via NBC) — as were the 2008 political conventions, and then the 2010 Winter Olympics. Even Amazon and Netflix were using Silverlight to streaming their video content.

But if Microsoft had a hit on its hands, it was a short-lived one. Problems quickly began to surface with Silverlight. Bugs existed for various applications, but bugs were only one facet of the problem. One of the worst issues, as recounted by Scott Barnes, was Microsoft’s inability to understand what the market required. Developers found the tools, especially the vulnerable .NET Framework, difficult to learn and too risky to depend on. Additionally, Microsoft began pushing Silverlight 2 and Silverlight 3 long before anyone — including its own management teams — was ready for it.

While the project struggled internally, developers found it much easier to ignore Silverlight and stick with Flash and JavaScript for their needs. Before long, HTML5 arrived on the scene, a very versatile framework that was likely to have a great future online, and Silverlight swiftly became obsolete even for those still using it.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro
itunes death nostalgic wwdc 2019 apple
Computing

iTunes had to die to be reborn, and it’s making me nostalgic

Apple’s decision to kill off iTunes-as-we-know-it, as announced during WWDC 2019, makes me nostalgic because I still rely on iTunes today for the same reason it was created back in 2001.
Posted By Andy Boxall
tech companies xbox body wash
Gaming

We thought up 17 new fragrances that are just as ridiculous as Xbox body wash

Lynx Xbox is a line of body wash, body spray, and deodorant that Microsoft is planning to release in July. Will other tech companies hop on the bandwagon and make their own grooming products? If so, here's what they might smell like.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
windows 7 still dominates the desktop os market with a 60 percent majority hp laptop
Computing

Older versions of Windows have critical vulnerability, should be updated ASAP

If you're running an older version of Windows, it's vital to update it as soon as possible. Microsoft has warned about a critical security issue called BlueKeep, similar to the vulnerability exploited by the WannaCry malware in 2017.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass PC Gears of War Age of Empires Steam
Gaming

Xbox Game Pass for PC to launch with over 100 games, more coming soon to Steam

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Game Pass for PC, expanding the Xbox brand and value of the monthly subscription service for those that don’t game on Xbox One. It will launch with a curated collection of games specifically for PC gamers.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Microsoft E3 2019 celebration Halo: Reach PC beta
Gaming

343 Industries’ Halo: Reach PC beta launching for players in June

After being delayed indefinitely in April, the Halo: Reach beta has resurfaced. On the day of Microsoft's Xbox briefing at E3 2019, players will be able to head to participating stores to get hands-on with Reach and win prizes.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

Apple's beefy new Mac Pro looks like a cheese grater, costs serious cheddar

At its annual WWDC event, Apple gave consumers the first look at its powerful new creative device, the Mac Pro. The behemoth machine on display in San Jose features powerful internals and ample expansion capability.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
new mac pro is not for prosumers on table feat
Computing

A new Mac Pro with monitor costs $11,000, and it isn’t built for you

Apple has a new $6,000 Mac Pro and a $5,000 Pro Display XDR. They're fantastically powerful and innovative, but they push the Mac Pro brand outside what even prosumers can afford. The Mac Pro isn't for people. It's for companies.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
wwdc 2018 news apple
Computing

Apple has finally killed off iTunes. Here’s what’s replacing it

At its annual and perennially anticipated WWDC, Apple announced its plans to finally phase out iTunes in MacOS Catalina. Here's what you need to know about the death of Apple's long-running app, and what's replacing it.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Jonathan Terrasi
apple pro display xdr wwdc 2019
Computing

Apple’s new 6K display costs $5,000 and can maintain 1,000 nits of brightness

Apple just unveiled its studio-grade Pro Display XDR monitor for creative professionals. Starting at $5,000, you're getting a 6K resolution screen with excellent contrast, calibrated HDR support, and a bright and vivid panel.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

The new Mac Pro starts at $6,000 and comes with an interesting modular design

Our Mac Pro 2019 rumor roundup covers all the news, leaks, and rumors about Apple's new machine, set to be announced sometime in 2019. Here's what Apple has said, what the experts think, and what we're likely to see with the new Mac Pro.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Jonathan Terrasi
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 outside
Mobile

Missed Apple's latest announcements? Here's everything we saw at WWDC 2019

That's all she wrote, folks. Apple's WWDC showed us some amazing new software, from the new Mac Pro, to the surprising announcement of iPadOS. Here's absolutely everything we saw at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 macos catalina
Computing

MacOS Catalina takes one more step toward merging the Mac and the iPad

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicked off on Monday, June 3 with a keynote and a few announcements about the next version of its flagship operating system: MacOS Catalina.
Posted By Anita George
Apple Pro Display XDR WWDC 2019 Hands On
Computing

XDR vs. HDR: Why Apple’s new 1,000 nit 6K monitor is such a big deal

Apple just made professionally calibrated HDR monitors a lot more affordable with its Pro Display XDR. The specs sound impressive on paper, but are Apple's ambitious claims really that big of a deal?
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
mac pro display xdr first look wwdc 2019 hands on 10
Computing

The Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR: First look at Apple's latest products

Apple has two new products it announced at WWDC 2019: The Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR. Both cost thousands of dollars and aren't for the average consumer, but that doesn't mean you won't stop ogling them.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu