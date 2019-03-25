Digital Trends
Computing

The new Windows 10 File Explorer could look like this in 2020

Jon Martindale
By
windows 10 file explorer update 2020 fileexplorerresdesign01

As part of the continued rollout of Fluent Design principles in Windows 10, Microsoft will reportedly extend that aesthetic and functional style to the Windows File Explorer. The report suggests that the update will be introduced in the planned 20H1 update for Windows 10, scheduled for an early 2020 release. It will first come to light in Windows Insider builds, however, so we’ll get our first glimpse of any File Explorer changes later this year.

Microsoft first introduced Fluent Design at its Build 2017 show and from there gradually introduced new apps and updated interface elements in Windows 10 with the heavily stylized aesthetic. Transparent backdrops and pastel colors abound as Microsoft looked to modernize the look of its flagship operating system. Today, much of Windows 10 enjoys that same visual flair and according to the report from HTNovo, that will extend to File Explorer in the near future.

We’ll have to wait for a new Insider build to learn what a redesigned File Explorer might look like, but we may have a hint in the form of concept art created by Windows Design MVP and upcoming intern designer at Microsoft, Michael West. While his image is unlikely to be indicative of the final Windows 10 design changes, it is made in line with Fluent Design guidelines, so shouldn’t be a million miles from what Microsoft will eventually implement.

windows 10 file explorer update 2020 newvsold
A look at how the new File Explorer might compare with the existing one. Michael West/Twitter

The introduction of transparent backdrops in West’s changes are the most obvious visual improvement over the existing File Explorer windows, but the lefthand menu has been adjusted to fit more in line with other Fluent Design stylistic changes, like the Windows 10 Settings menu. Documents and files have been reorganized with large checkboxes next to them, much like Microsoft’s To-Do application. The contextual right-click menu has also seen some streamlining, as well as the implementation of its own transparencies. Shortcut commands are neatly listed alongside their menu counterparts and icons adorn almost all of the possibilities.

Although none of these changes are confirmed, the original report did state that Microsoft would look to better integrate the File Explorer with some of its other services, so expect Microsoft’s OneDrive to be far more prominent in the upcoming Insider builds if Explorer is refreshed as stated.

Don't Miss

How to convert a PDF file into a Word document
awesome tech you cant buy yet tombot mem1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best macbook cases
Computing

Protect your expensive new laptop with the best Macbook cases

If you recently picked up a new MacBook, you’ll want something to protect its gorgeous exterior. Here, we've gathered the best MacBook cases and covers, whether you're looking for style or protection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock
gtx 1660 vs ti rtx 2060 rtx206002
Computing

Which midrange Nvidia Turing graphics card should you buy?

Nvidia's top midrange cards are all solid performers, but which offers the best bang for buck? To find out where you should spend your money on your next big upgrade, we pitted the GTX 1660 vs. GTX 1660 Ti vs. RTX 2060.
Posted By Jon Martindale
convert pdf to word header
Computing

Convert your PDFs into convenient Word documents with Adobe or a free option

PDF files are great, but few document types are as malleable as those specific to Microsoft Word. Here's how to convert a PDF file into a Word document, whether you prefer to use Adobe's software suite or a freemium alternative.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Our favorite Chrome themes add some much-needed pizzazz to your boring browser

Sometimes you just want Chrome to show a little personality and ditch the grayscale for something a little more lively. Lucky for you, we've sorted through the Chrome Web Store to find best Chrome themes available.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
test surface book 2 15 inch vs macbook pro 2016 hero 1200x9999
Computing

Amazon sale knocks $200 off the price of 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

If you always wanted to buy a MacBook Pro but found it a bit too expensive, now is your chance to save. A base version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is currently on sale at Amazon for $1,600.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. The best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Acer Chromebook 15
Computing

You don't have to spend a fortune on a PC. These are the best laptops under $300

Buying a laptop needn't mean spending a fortune. If you're just looking to browse the internet, answer emails, and watch Netflix, you can pick up a great laptop at a great price. These are the best laptops under $300.
Posted By Jon Martindale
top laptop buying mistakes guide
Computing

Dodge the biggest laptop-buying mistakes with these handy tips

Buying a new laptop is exciting, but you need to watch your footing. There are a number of pitfalls you need to avoid and we're here to help. Check out these top-10 laptop buying mistakes and how to avoid them.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
has laptop battery life really improved improvment macro
Computing

Keep your laptop battery in tip-top condition with these handy tips

Learn how to care for your laptop's battery, how it works, and what you can do to make sure yours last for years and retains its charge. Check out our handy guide for valuable tips, no matter what type of laptop you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Is it worth spending more for the Surface Pro, or is the Surface Go good enough?

The Surface Go vs. Surface Pro — which is better? While the higher price tag of one might make you think it's an easy choice, a deeper dive into what each offers makes it a closer race than you might assume.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance small business screen 03192019
Computing

Apple’s 4K 21.5-inch iMac is now $200 off if you pre-order it

Apple's new iMacs are now available and if you pre-order one from B&H you can get the midrange version for $200. That's a near 20-percent saving on one of the most competitive configurations.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dna identification test double helix
Emerging Tech

Microsoft’s latest breakthrough could make DNA-based data centers possible

Could tomorrow's data centers possibly store information in the form of synthetic DNA? Researchers from Microsoft have successfully encoded the word "hello" into DNA and then back again.
Posted By Luke Dormehl