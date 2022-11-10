 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Windows 11 will now work more seamlessly with Apple iCloud

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Microsoft has now made available a feature for Windows 11 that will make it easy to connect your iCloud to your Photos app on your PC.

The iCloud for Windows app will be downloadable through the Microsoft Store as an add-on update to the Photos app, and it will roll out completely to Windows 11 users by the end of the month, the company said.

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 feature that makes the OS photos app compatible with Apple's iCloud.

This feature will allow for the integration of all of your content from all sources, including your phone, camera, and various cloud storage options, such as iCloud Photos and OneDrive. You will be able to see all your images and videos in a single gallery on Windows 11. Photos coming from iCloud will also be labeled under their own folder for easy identification.

To get the feature, make sure your Windows 11 Photos app is updated to the latest version, and then install the iCloud for Windows app. This can all be done in the Microsoft Store. Then, sign into your Apple account and sync your photos. This will send all of your iCloud Photos content to your Windows Photos app.

This iCloud integration isn’t the only Apple feature that has recently come to Windows 11. Late last month, Microsoft sent out a Windows 11 preview build to its Dev and Beta Channels to test a feature similar to one seen on macOS and iPadOS, which allows you to turn your computer or tablet into a mobile hotspot without having to involve your iPhone.

For the Windows 11 preview, this function is being added to the Phone Link app that is already included in Microsoft’s software. The only catch is that it will only be compatible with a limited number of Samsung smartphones.

Microsoft also released its annual Windows 11 2022 update in September, which includes many professional and productivity features as an overall theme. However, some of the brand’s more recent announcements could suggest more cross-platform compatibility as a theme moving forward.

Editors' Recommendations

The most common Microsoft Teams problems, and how to fix them
A close-up of someone using Microsoft Teams on a laptop for a videoconference.
This Wi-Fi security flaw could let drones track devices through walls
Professor Ali Abedi flying Wi-Peep standing against brick wall.
This creepy Mac app can record every moment of your online life
The Rewind app on an iMac with a pink background, showing a grid of faces from a Zoom call
I used an app to create 3D models with my iPhone, and it’s shockingly great
Alan Truly captures a 3D model of a figurine with an iPhone 13 Pro Max
EVGA’s lost RTX 4090 prototype shows us what could have been
EVGA's prototype RTX 4090 graphics card.
Some blue check Twitter users were unable to edit their names
Twitter app on the OnePlus 10T.
This Alienware gaming PC is $750 off in Dell’s (early) Black Friday sale
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Best VPN services 2022: today’s top picks
best VPN services
Meta Quest Pro teardown reveals some big surprises
Creative Electron took an x-ray scan of Meta's Quest Pro VR headset.
Microsoft’s DirectStorage can now cut your game loading times by 200%
Person using a gaming monitor.
These new Zoom features take on Teams and Outlook in a serious way
The Rewind app on an iMac with a pink background, showing a grid of faces from a Zoom call
Dell’s XPS 17 laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a $500 price cut
Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.
HP Spectre x360 13.5 vs. Apple MacBook Air M1
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.