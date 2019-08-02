Computing

As end of support nears, Windows 7 users are finally moving to Windows 10

Arif Bacchus
By
how to make windows 10 look like 7 cropped wallpaper

New statistics from the much-trusted web metrics vendor Net Applications show that Windows 7 users could finally be moving away from the aging operating system in favor of Windows 10. According to the data, Windows 7’s market share of the personal computer market fell roughly 3.6% in July, which is one of the largest drops in the history of the operating system.

As Microsoft continues to push users away from Windows 7, this drop in market share is very significant. In months prior, Windows 7 still held on to its fair share of the market compared to Windows 10. In June 2019, Windows 7 netted a 35.38% share, while Windows 10 was at 45.7%. A month later, Windows 7 netted a 31.83% share compared Windows 10’s 48.86%. This marks only the second significant drop in Windows 7 share of the personal computer market on a per-month basis, according to ComputerWorld.

Switches to Windows 10 likely could be accounting for this 3.6% drop, as Microsoft is starting to alert Windows 7 users about the end of support of the operating system. Overall, though, Windows 7 share has remained steady over the years. Still, this month’s overall Windows 7 share of the Windows market is especially significant as it is a “number not seen since late 2011, when the operating system was barely two years old,” per ComputerWorld.

While not official, the publication also reports that roughly 61 million people left Windows 7 and 51 million moved to Windows 10 in July. That’s also a significant statistic, as Windows 10 didn’t surpass Windows 7 in overall market share until January of this year.

Given that Windows 7 still holds a 31.83% share, many users are still holding off on making the switch, but that’s very common based on Microsoft’s past. In 2014, when Microsoft phased out Windows XP, it still remained more popular than Windows 7 and 8. Statistics at the time indicated that 52 percent of businesses were still using at least one instance of the older Windows XP operating system several years later, in 2017.

With support for Windows 7 ending in January 2020, there is still time to upgrade. There are many great Windows 10 laptops and desktops from Dell, HP, and other brands. There are also ways to change Windows 10 so it looks more like Windows 7.

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2019
razer viper review impressions 7
Gaming

The Razer Viper may not be striking, but it strikes fast

The Razer Viper is the latest gaming mouse to join the wired lineup. Despite its nondescript appearance, the Viper brings several new features to the table that offer refined performance when gaming.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
MacBook Pro Apple press photo
Deals

Amazon discounts 2019 MacBook Pros by up to $299 off, their lowest prices yet

Retailers are discounting the newest MacBook Pros, and Amazon's sale prices on higher-end models have caught our eye. The retailer has sliced $299 off the 15-inch, 2.3GHz Intel 8-core i9 512GB model, bringing it to its lowest price yet.
Posted By Ed Oswald
equifax security breach
Computing

What’s the best way to stick it to Equifax? Make them work for you

If you're among those whose data was compromised by the Equifax data breach, you're probably not going to get the $125 promised by the FTC settlement. If you want to make Equifax pay, you're better off choosing free credit monitoring.
Posted By Will Nicol
razer viper mouse key visual 1
Computing

The Razer Viper is a lightweight, esports-ready gaming mouse made for the pros

The all-new Razer Viper is a gaming mouse designed with esports in mind. It has optical mouse switches, eight programmable buttons and weighs 69 grams — making it Razer's lightest ever mouse.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Score savings on Alienware m15 and Alienware 17 gaming laptops in Dell deal

Score an Alienware m15 gaming laptop for just $1,700, or an Alienware 17 for just $1,650 now at Dell. You may not quite be win-$3-million-at-Fortnite good at gaming yet, but an Alienware gaming laptop is a good place to start.
Posted By William Hank
htc vive focus portable vr headset facebook asia
Computing

HTC Viveport Streaming delivers all-access VR gaming for one monthly fee

HTC's Viveport Streaming is a new $13 monthly subscription service that gives VR headset owners access to a catalog of 2,000 titles, including 800 premium games, making it easy to discover new virtual reality titles.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Corsair M55 RGB Pro
Computing

The Corsair M55 RGB Pro Ambidextrous is lightweight and fast, but too sensitive

Corsair's M55 Pro RGB is a lightweight, ambidextrous mouse with an equally slight price tag, but is it worth making such savings if it means sacrificing some higher-end features? We put it through its paces to find out.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Computing

These are the 6 best -- and free -- antivirus apps to help protect your MacBook

Malware protection is more important than ever, even if you eschew Windows in favor of Apple's desktop platform. Thankfully, protecting your machine is as easy as choosing from the best free antivirus apps for Mac suites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
windows 10 april 2019 update white theme
Computing

Windows 10's new motto is more bug fixes, less problems

With the Windows 10 19H2 Update, Microsoft is making some big changes to the way major releases are rolled out. Here's an explanation of how things work, and how it will impact you. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell inspiron 11 3000 2in1 laptop back to school deal hero
Deals

Dell discounts Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 laptop to only $150 before school starts

We have seen great back-to-school deals on MacBooks and Windows laptops this July. If you are looking for a more affordable option, check the Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop. Get it now for only $250 on Dell's website.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
MacOS Catalina Hands-on | Macbook Pro
Computing

Apple may launch a 5G MacBook in late 2020, but we’re skeptical

5G is the next big connectivity target for all the world’s biggest tech companies, including Apple, and a new report says the firm will launch a 5G MacBook as early as 2020. That date seems too ambitious, though -- here’s why.
Posted By Alex Blake
acer aspire 14 inch convertible laptop walmart deal touch notebook r5 471t 50ud
Deals

This Acer Aspire convertible laptop gets a cool $200 price cut on Amazon

From writing term papers to research work, a laptop is essential to getting school stuff done. Just in time for the incoming school year, Walmart cuts price of the Acer Aspire 14-inch convertible laptop to just $549.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 13-inch MacBook Air gets $249 hacked off its price at Amazon

Amazon is offering a 21% discount on the space gray variant of the 2018 Apple MacBook Air. While it normally sells at $1,199, you can bring it home today for only $950 and save $249.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in August 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen