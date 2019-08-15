Emerging Tech

Astro the dog-inspired quadruped robot can sit, lie down, and… learn?

Luke Dormehl
By

It’s one thing to claim that you’re the leader in a particular market when you’re one of the only ones competing in it. It’s another altogether to enter a crowded sector and claim that you’ve hit a home run. That’s what researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Machine Perception and Cognitive Robotics Laboratory say they’ve achieved with their new dog-inspired quadruped robot. Joining the likes of Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot and the oil rig-inspecting Anymal, they have built a new Doberman pinscher-inspired robot dog called Astro — and they’re confident that they’re onto a winner.

“We honestly think Astro may be the coolest robot on the planet right now,” Elan Barenholtz, an associate professor in FAU’s Department of Psychology, told Digital Trends. “There is a lot of buzz in the community around the flexibility and robustness of quadruped robots. But other models out there don’t have a brain to match the sophistication of the body and mostly operate based on human remote control. What we are developing is a truly autonomous robotic ‘animal.’ Astro can see, hear and feel — and, in the near future, smell — using onboard sensors.”

1 of 3
astro dog robot image 2
astro dog robot group 1
astro dog robot image 4

The “coolest robot on the planet” is a tall order, but Astro certainly has a few things to get excited about. Not only does it look like a dog — thanks to its 3D-printed head — but it’s designed to learn like one, too. It boasts a radar-imaging module, onboard cameras, and a directional microphone. These are powered by a set of Nvidia Jetson TX2 GPUs which run neural networks that take this sensory data, process it, and use it to make behavioral decisions in real time. Astro can be taught new actions and associations. Right now, that means commands like “sit,” but over time its creators say that he’ll be able to learn hand signals, different colors, and even a variety of languages.

“We think this is the only path to achieve true, embedded, artificial intelligence that can operate in complex real-world environments,” Barenholtz said.

This isn’t just about a neat proof-of-concept, either. The team behind Astro (which also includes William Hahn and Pedram Nimreezi) believe they’ve developed a multi-purpose platform which could be used in any situation where you need eyes, ears, and a brain, but it’s not necessarily safe or practical for a human.

“We are directly developing for some specific applications such as safety monitoring using A.I. that can detect weapons and suspicious activity or search-and-rescue that can localize and recognize distress sounds and move to that location,” Barenholtz continued. “And, of course, there is always the robotic pet option. Who wouldn’t want to be the first on the block to walk an autonomous A.I. good boy down the street?”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

Snag this fantastic unlocked Samsung Galaxy A9 for $100 less on Amazon
how to watch the netherlands vs chile 2014 world cup match online soccer ball
Emerging Tech

Google’s soccer-playing A.I. hopes to master the world’s most popular sport

Think the player A.I. in FIFA ‘19 was something special? You haven’t seen anything yet! That’s because Google is developing its own soccer-playing artificial intelligence. And, if the company’s history with machine intelligence is…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
darpa subterranean challenge kicks off cerberus anymal robot 0
Emerging Tech

DARPA’s next robotics competition is an obstacle course in an abandoned mine

Kicking off this week, the DARPA Subterranean Challenge will put 11 robotics teams through their paces in a simulated disaster scenario in a defunct mine system in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nasa climbing robots 3 robosimian 16 1
Emerging Tech

NASA wants your help developing autonomous robots to explore other worlds

NASA is asking for the public's help to create the robots which could one day explore the moon, Mars, and beyond. It has launched the second phase of its Space Robotics Challenge to develop autonomous functionalities of the robots.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Sea Of Thieves Hands-on Preview | Rotating a big wheel on the ship
Gaming

It's dangerous to go alone! Have fun with friends in our favorite co-op games

Video games don't always have to be so brutal, dog-eat-dog experiences! Here are some of our all-time favorite co-op games across a range of different platforms, genres, and difficulties.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
planet heavy metals boil atmosphere stsci h p1919a f 3840x2160
Emerging Tech

Extreme forces shape this planet like a football and cause metals to boil away

Astronomers have discovered a planet where heavy metals like magnesium and iron are heated so much that instead of condensing into clouds, they are evaporating and escaping from the atmosphere entirely.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
soft robots light magnets capture
Emerging Tech

Soft robots can be formed into firm shapes using light and magnets

Soft robots may be the future, but some applications require a stiff material which will hold its shape. Now, scientists have come closer to overcoming this challenge by creating soft robots which can be reconfigured into firm shapes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
cubic motion scanning technology mocap siren live
Emerging Tech

CGI faces will soon be indistinguishable from real ones. Here’s how

British computer graphics company Cubic Motion has developed a breakthrough way of doing high fidelity motion capture without requiring markers and a motion capture suit. Here's how it works -- and why the company's dream of next-gen motion…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hubble galaxy ngc3432 feeling edgy
Emerging Tech

Hubble image shows a glowing spiral galaxy turned on its side

A new Hubble image shows the galaxy NGC 3432, located 45 million light-years away from Earth, which appears to be a flat line. In fact, the galaxy is actually spiral shaped and we are observing it edge-on.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
3d map milky way milkywaymap
Emerging Tech

3D map of the Milky Way depicts our galaxy’s twisted disk

Astronomers have created a 3D map of our entire galaxy, pinpointing stars called Cepheids which pulsate and can be used to track distance and changes in space. When put into a map, the data show how the Milky Way twists at its edges.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Ryan Reynolds as Willy Wonka Deepfake from NextFace
Emerging Tech

The best deepfakes on the web: Baby Elon, Ryan Reynolds Wonka, and beyond

Deepfakes, the A.I.-aided face-swapping technology that threatens the future of truth as we know it, are everywhere. Here are some of the scariest, funniest, and most convincing we've seen.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dominos launches e bike pizza delivery domino s
News

Domino’s swerves around traffic by expanding its ebike pizza delivery service

Your Domino’s pizza could now be delivered to you via ebike. Through a partnership with Rad Power Bikes, Domino’s is hoping to solve the problems of traffic congestion and the difficulty of finding parking for those delivering pizza in…
Posted By Allison Matyus
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Europe’s free land could house enough wind turbines to power the world

Think wind turbines aren't a realistic means of powering the world? An international team of researchers have worked out that there is enough available land in Europe to do the job.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
FBI facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s facial recognition updates can detect fear, among other emotions

Amazon’s facial recognition software can detect emotion on people’s faces. The company announced improvements in emotion detection, including: Happy, sad, angry, surprised, disgusted, calm, confused, and fear.
Posted By Allison Matyus
university of toronto selfie health app anura video feat
Emerging Tech

Amazing app promises a full fitness checkup from a 30-second selfie

Researchers at the University of Toronto have developed an app that's able to gather vital health information about users with nothing more invasive than a 30-second selfie. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl