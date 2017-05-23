Digital Trends
Views from the top: here are 16 of the best drone photos on the web

Drone costs have dropped substantially over the past few years, and during this span we’ve seen the technology increase exponentially. While early designs were more of a backyard novelty than anything else, the latest drones are loaded with advanced cameras and stabilization technology that allows for more practical functionality.

This pivot toward drone-based, aerial imaging is changing the field of photography as we know it. From the choicest views of World Heritage Sites to close-up glimpses of volcanic eruptions, here are 16 of our favorites drone photos from around the web.