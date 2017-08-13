Here are 15 of the most ridiculous Rube Goldberg Machines ever built

There isn’t anyone on the planet who can deny the pleasure of watching a good Rube Goldberg machine. For those of you who don’t know, Rube Goldberg was an American cartoonist, often referred to as the “father of invention” for his series of comics depicting what we call Rube Goldberg machines: Complicated, deliberately over-engineered contraptions that ultimately perform a very simple task. One step triggers the next in a chain reaction until the final task is complete. Once it starts, it’s practically impossible to peel yourself away from the anticipation of what’s coming next.

From Japan to the United States, Goldberg contraptions have flooded cultures around the world in commercials, contests, movies, and TV shows. We’ve put together a collection of some of the best Rube Goldberg machines, apparatuses, inventions, and devices that will blow your freakin’ mind — one domino at a time.

HEYHEYHEY — Melvin the Magical Mixed Media Machine Please enable Javascript to watch this video Design studio HEYHEYHEY created Melvin the Machine for the 2010 Dutch Design Week at the MU art space. The contraption uses cameras and videos to record the audience’s reaction while in motion. These photos and videos are then uploaded to Melvin’s social media accounts. This Rube Goldberg machine also creates original works of art during the performance. Melvin’s Twitter has been silent for a few years now, though, the official website did specify that the Magical Mixed Media Machine would be taking an indefinite break from Twittering, Facebooking, and partying.

HEYHEYHEY — Melvin the Mini Machine Please enable Javascript to watch this video The same design studio behind Melvin the Magical Mixed Media Machine, HEYHEYHEY, also created the newer and much smaller Melvin the Mini Machine. After the success of the original Rube Goldberg machine, the studio was bombarded with requests to take their wonderfully inefficient show on the road. However, the massive unit was simply too big and expensive to rebuild routinely. HEYHEYHEY then decided to create a more travel-friendly version of their original Rube Goldberg machine. This unit is designed to fit within the confines of a pair of suitcases, which work in tandem as part of a larger, more portable performance.

2D House — Isaac Newton vs. Rube Goldberg Please enable Javascript to watch this video Though some of the machines on this list are painfully detailed and long-winded affairs, Toronto-based 2D House kept it short and sweet with this contraption. Gravity has met its match here, as the first half of the process is made to look like your average, run-of-the-mill Rube Goldberg machine (if there even is such a thing) — except it’s being filmed upside down. Once you see the odd flight path taken by the marbles at around the 15-second mark, your brain starts to realize how ridiculous this thing actually is. Instead of the burdensome complexity we’ve come to expect from these videos, Newton vs. Goldberg makes you want to go back and watch it again to try and figure out exactly what’s going on.

Fallout 4 — Red Rocket Please enable Javascript to watch this video Thanks to its in-game settlement building feature, Fallout 4 has a creative community of builders making inventive structures. YouTube user IAGO made liberal use of several downloadable mods to create a virtual Rube Goldberg machine within Fallout 4‘s Commonwealth wasteland. Built upon a Red Rocket gas station, this ridiculous machine involves flame jets, bowling balls, pressure pads, paint guns, a basketball hoop, and pain-in-the-ass NPC Preston “Another settlement needs your help” Garvey imprisoned in wooden stocks. Though many elements of the video aren’t available in the vanilla game — the extremely PG-13 armor set worn by the player character, for instance — we had fun watching the digital contraption play out. We’re not really sure what “L**K TODD$ FINGER” means, but who cares? It’s cool, and it has fireworks.