Now you can get Beyond Meat somewhere entirely new: Dunkin’. The doughnut chain announced the nationwide rollout of a new Beyond Sausage sandwich today.

The new meat-free menu item was first introduced in July in Manhattan, where it quickly became the location’s top-selling sandwich.

If you’re not in Manhattan, you’ll be able to snag one of the sandwiches starting November — and you’ll be able to get one for free. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, guests at participating Dunkin’ U.S. restaurants are invited to enjoy a complimentary sample of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich, while supplies last.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Beyond Meat and thrilled to be the first U.S. quick-service restaurant to offer Beyond Breakfast Sausage nationwide,” said Dave Hoffmann, Dunkin’ Brands CEO and Dunkin’ U.S. president. “Dunkin’ is the brand that democratizes trends for America, and this latest addition to our menu gives consumers more choice to meet their evolving needs. As we continue to transform our brand, we’re proud to use our platform to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the great taste and benefits of plant-based protein.”

Dunkin’ has joined fast-food chains across the country in offering plant-based “meat.”

In addition to being better for the environment, the Beyond Meat sausage sandwich is also better for you, according to its founder. In August, KFC tested Beyond Chicken, which it hopes to roll out nationwide. Burger King has introduced an Impossible Whopper, and White Castle also now sells an Impossible Slider, both based off the Impossible Burger.

“We’re excited to introduce the Beyond Sausage Sandwich nationwide and, in doing so, offer an option with fewer calories, less total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium, while delivering more protein and iron than a comparable pork sausage sandwich,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meatfounder and CEO. “We are excited that everyone who runs on Dunkin’ now has the option to make a delicious plant-based sausage sandwich part of their day.”

Like many other breakfast sandwiches, the sandwich is a “sausage” patty served on an English muffin with an egg and a slice of American cheese. The sandwich has 10 grams of plant-based protein and 29% less total fat and 33% less saturated fat than a traditional pork sausage breakfast sandwich from the chain. It also has fewer calories, cholesterol, and sodium than the traditional version.

Customers can also order a sandwich without cheese and egg in order to have a vegan-friendly breakfast option.

