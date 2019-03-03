Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

See the beautiful first image captured by a new telescope in the Chilean desert

Georgina Torbet
By
ganymede first light image speculoos gazing into the night
The telescopes of the SPECULOOS Southern Observatory gaze out into the stunning night sky over the Atacama Desert, Chile. ESO

The Atacama Desert in Chile has been a hotbed of astronomical activity of late. Not only is it the site of Martian environmental simulations to test rover capabilities, it is also home to an project called SPECULOOS (Search for habitable Planets EClipsing ULtra-cOOl Stars).

SPECULOOS is part of the ESO, the European Southern Observatory, and involves the use of four robotic telescopes for planet hunting. In particular, the telescopes look near to ultracool stars and brown dwarfs to search for Earth-sized exoplanets which can then be investigated in more detail by another telescope such as ESO’s forthcoming Extremely Large Telescope (ELT).

The four telescopes of SPECULOOS are named after Jupiter’s moons: Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto, and each has a one meter primary mirror with cameras that are sensitive to near-infrared wavelengths. This accords with the type of light given off by the ultracool stars and brown dwarfs which are the telescopes’ targets.

Now the Ganymede telescope has obtained its first light image, showing the beautiful spiral galaxy NGC 6902.

ganymede first light image ngc 6902 caught by speculoos
The first-light image from the newest resident of ESO’s Paranal Observatory, the SPECULOOS Southern Observatory. This image shows a galaxy called NGC 6902, which is found about 120 million light-years from Earth in the constellation of Sagittarius (The Archer). The galaxy’s spiral arms swirl outwards from a bright center until they dissolve into streams of blue haze at the galaxy’s edge. ESO

A “first light” is the first image taken by a telescope for scientific observation. Typically, astronomers pick a well-studied object to image so that the telescope can be tested for accuracy, and also to celebrate the launching of a new instrument.

The NGC 6902 galaxy chosen as the target of the Ganymede first light image was first discovered in 1836 by John Herschel, a renaissance man who worked in the fields of mathematics and chemistry as well as being the inventor of the blueprint and the person who originated the Julian day system still used in astronomy today. It’s a fitting tribute to Herschel’s contributions to the field that a galaxy he discovered was used in a demonstration of a brand new source of astronomical data.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit
agility digit delivery robot with box 3
Emerging Tech

Forget wheels: This delivery robot can walk straight up to your doorstep

Autonomous wheeled delivery robots are seemingly everywhere in 2019. Agility Robotics' Digit robot takes a different approach: It promises to carry out its deliveries while walking on two legs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
planet nine new data bias konstantin batygin mike brown planet9 sizecompa original
Emerging Tech

Planet Nine could be five times the size of the Earth and closer than we thought

Is there a hidden ninth planet in our solar system? Astronomers have been debating this for three years, and now new evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis suggests the planet could be larger and closer than previously thought.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
thailand floating solar panels mzizmtuxmg
Emerging Tech

Thailand’s ambitious new solar plants will float on dams and reservoirs

Thailand has some big plans for solar energy. The country's state-run Electricity Generating Authority is planning to build floating solar power stations at eight dams across Thailand.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Vahana
Emerging Tech

Want to see the future of transport? Watch this drone taxi go airborne

Want to travel to work in a flying taxi that looks like something out of a James Bond movie? Vahana's 50th successful test flight shows that we are a lot closer than you might think.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit mini cheetah backflip
Emerging Tech

MIT has a robotic mini-cheetah that can do backflips. Humanity is doomed

Researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a four-legged mini cheetah robot that is able to pull off picture-perfect backflips. Check it out in action here.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex falcon 9 rollout 1
Emerging Tech

SpaceX teams with NASA on its first crewed spacecraft trip to the ISS

In a joint project between NASA and SpaceX, the Crew Dragon spacecraft was successfully launched before dawn today. The craft will be traveling to the International Space Station to test the safety of eventually ferrying passengers.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Mark Zuckerberg speaking on stage
Emerging Tech

Yes, data is the new oil and the fight to reclaim it from tech giants starts now

From Europe to the United States, a growing number of new privacy laws promise to change the behavior of data-grubbing giants -- and the internet as a whole. Welcome to the revolution!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
farfarout distant object solar system unnamed 1
Emerging Tech

Dwarf planet FarFarOut is the most distant object discovered in our solar system

A team of astronomers has discovered the most distant body observed in our solar system, jauntily dubbed "FarFarOut." The object is a massive 140 times further away from the sun then the Earth is.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
galactic collision mergers spitzer pia23006 nasa 1
Emerging Tech

It can be either death or glory when two galaxies collide

When two galaxies collide, sometimes one or both of the galaxies are destroyed. At other times, the collisions result in a peaceful merging of the two. New data suggests why this might be.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
rover test mars chile desert 193578 web jpg 1240x510 q85 subject location 720 480 subsampling 2 1
Emerging Tech

Readying for Mars mission, rover finds clues to life in the Chilean desert

Ever wondered how the Mars Curiosity rover was designed and trained? A rover testing out Mars-like environments here on Earth has successful in collecting soil samples in a trial mission to find signs of life.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
habitable planet finder exoplanets hpf 768x425 1
Emerging Tech

The Habitable Planet Finder is a new tool to locate Earth-like exoplanets

Astronomers have a new tool to help them find habitable planets in our galaxy: the Habitable Planet Finder. This spectrograph can detect rocky planets orbiting an red dwarf, also known as an M-dwarf.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet food wrap feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
liquid water topographical images esa image 6946 2e mars ancient rivers 1
Emerging Tech

Did there used to be liquid water on Mars? New images give clues

Mars may be cold and dry now, but new evidence suggests the conditions on the planet were very different in the distant past. The Mars Express orbiter has captured images which suggest liquid water could once have flowed on the surface.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
koala spotting drones news image 1
Emerging Tech

Drones locate fuzzy friends in Australian koala-spotting mission

Researchers have demonstrated drones which can detect heat signatures, use an algorithm to hone in on areas where koalas congregate, and count the animals even through the foliage of the eucalyptus trees they live in.
Posted By Georgina Torbet