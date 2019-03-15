Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Check out MIT and Harvard’s unusual new Venus flytrap robot gripper

Luke Dormehl
By

When Unimate, the world’s first industrial robot arm, showed off its skills by assembling a breakfast of buttered toast, coffee and champagne half a century ago, it seemed that robots were on the cusp of being able to carry out virtually any task we could perform with our hands. But things haven’t turned out to be so easy.

While Unimate’s every move was carefully coded, robots which have to deal with the uncertainties of the real world have proven less adept at being able to manipulate objects with the right amount of dexterity. A new soft robot gripper is here to help. Developed by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University, the suction-based gripper resembles a kind of rubberized Venus flytrap.

“[The gripper] consists of two main parts: A flexible membrane as ‘skin,’ and an origami-inspired compressible structure as ‘skeleton,’” Daniela Rus, director of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), told Digital Trends. “The skin encloses the skeleton, forming a hemispherical flower-like gripper. When air is sucked out of the sealed skin, the skeleton is compressed to tightly hold around the external objects.”

mit harvard suction based robot gripper origami 1
Jason Dorfman/MIT CSAIL

By closing its cone-shaped end-piece over whichever objects it wants to move, the robot gripper can pick up a range of objects up to 100 times its weight. These objects can range in size and shape from drones and soup cans to something as delicate as a wine glass or single broccoli floret. Compared with rigid grippers, it has the advantage of being more flexible and robust. Compared with soft grippers, it is able to produce a stronger holding and grasping force. In other words, it represents the best of both worlds.

As Rus explained, the gripper could be useful for a range of possible applications, such as warehouse order picking or grocery packing.

“In the future, we plan to try different materials for the skin and skeleton, in order to optimize the strength, rigidity, and durability of the gripper,” she said. The team behind the gripper project also wants to incorporate computer vision elements so that it is able to see the world around it and learn to grasp specific parts of objects where necessary.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Don't get burned! How to back crowdfunding projects the smart way
Up Next

How to delete games from your PlayStation 4
onewheel pint
Emerging Tech

There’s a new Onewheel on the block, and it’s a pint-sized shredding machine

Future Motion has unveiled the newest addition to its fleet of one-wheeled rideable devices. The Onewheel Pint is a smaller, lighter, and more affordable version of the original -- and it's every bit as fun as its big brothers.
Posted By Drew Prindle
eth switzerland dfab house night
Smart Home

Switzerland’s 3D-printed, robot-built DFAB House is open for research

The DFAB House at ETH Zurich university is using digital construction, 3D printing, and robot assembly units to transform how homes are built, test new building technologies, and make construction smarter and more sustainable.
Posted By Clayton Moore
snow teeth whitening system kickstarter
Deals

Want a pearly white smile? Grab this celebrity-obsessed teeth-whitening system

Getting your teeth whitened by your dentist is costly and over-the-counter teeth whitening products are not always effective. If you've been searching for a teeth whitening product that works. Snow is a wireless teeth whitening system that…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Emerging Tech

We’re going to the red planet! All the past, present, and future missions to Mars

SpaceX isn't the only organization pining to visit the Red Planet. Here's a detailed list of all operational and planned missions to Mars, along with explanations of their objectives, spacecraft details, and mission proposals.
Posted By Ed Oswald
how to build diy racing drone walkera runner 250 r thumb
Emerging Tech

Professional drone racing is flying onto Twitter this summer

Professional drone racing is coming to Twitter for the first time this summer. Organizers hope the streaming deal with the social media platform will help the growing sport to further broaden its audience.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
SuperTank portable charger
Deals

Get a week’s worth of phone power with the SuperTank high-speed charger

If you're looking for the best high-capacity, high-speed portable charger available, then the new SuperTank power bank might be it. This charger provides a week's worth of power and can juice up your devices in an hour or less, and you can…
Posted By Lucas Coll
onewheel pint review hands on feat
Product Review

We rode the new Onewheel Pint, and it's even more fun than the original

The Onewheel Pint might look and sound like a pared-down version of the original Onewheel, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. This little ripper is a near-perfect blend of price, performance, and practicality
Posted By Drew Prindle
toyota jaxa lunar rover concept rover2
Emerging Tech

Toyota shoots for the moon with its new lunar rover concept

Toyota announced it will be teaming up with the Japanese space agency to design and built a lunar rover. The two organizations aim to collaborate to create a manned, pressurized rover that would be suitable for mobility on the moon.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
boeing 737 max ban gettyimages 1135360132
Emerging Tech

U.S. hops on Boeing ban bandwagon, grounds 737 Max planes until further notice

The U.S. government, led by an executive order from President Donald Trump, has issued instructions that Boeing must ground all 737 Max aircraft operating inside the United States.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
strange shape blocks sound metamaterial
Emerging Tech

Scientists discover a strange shape that blocks almost all sound

Called an “acoustic meta-material,” the shape was developed based on a mathematically modeled design that enables it to cancel up to 94 percent of sound by reflecting certain frequencies back to their source.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
robot feeds dinner mobility impaired people feedrobot
Emerging Tech

Eat up! This robot is built to feed dinner to people who can’t feed themselves

Engineers have developed a robot that can feed people dinner. Powered by an artificial intelligence algorithm, the system detects pieces of food on a plate, stabs them with a fork, and transports the morsels to a person’s mouth.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
google pi record day emma headshot 2586 max 1000x1000 0
Emerging Tech

Google employee sets world record by calculating pi to 31 trillion digits

Google Cloud developer Emma Haruka Iwao has broken the world record for calculating pi to 31.4 trillion digits. What better way could there be to celebrate today's geeky holiday, Pi Day?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
honor 10 review huawei photo sample trees
Emerging Tech

This streaming music service pays artists in Bitcoin, plants trees if you listen

Feedbands is an environmentally friendly subscription streaming music service that pays its artists in Bitcoin, and plants trees in exchange for authenticated listens from customers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Stupid home smart gadget the smalt
Smart Home

Whatever happened to those dumb smart products we wrote about in 2017?

A smart salt dispenser? As manufacturers rush to get the next new smart item out there, we wonder if all these new inventions are really necessary. Here’s a list of 10 of the quirkiest home smart gadgets available, and where they are now.
Posted By Kim Wetzel