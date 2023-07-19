One of the best 3D printer deals today comes from Monoprice. As part of the Monoprice anniversary sale, you can buy an MP Cadet 3D printer for just $100 saving you a hefty $120 off the usual price of $220. A great entry point for anyone interested in trying out 3D printing, let’s take a further look at what it offers. Remember — it’s unlikely to stay at this price for very long.

Why you should buy the MP Cadet 3D Printer

Monoprice makes some of the best 3D printers so you’re in a good position contemplating the MP Cadet 3D Printer. It’s ideal for the beginner to the 3D printing world. It arrives fully assembled and is ready to start printing within just 30 seconds of taking it out of the box. A fully automatic leveling system takes the hassle out of manual leveling so it’s easy to start a print without needing to make many adjustments. It’s designed with schools and children in mind, so you’re in safe hands when it comes to simplicity.

There’s built-in Wi-Fi so you can quickly connect it to the free mobile app to get creating. The maximum print area is 3.9 inches by 4.1 inches by 3.9 inches with support for PLA and PLA Pro filaments. It has a resolution of 500 to 200 microns with a print speed of up to 150 mm/sec. The filament diameter is 1.75mm with a nozzle diameter of 0.4mm. The whole device only weighs 6.6 pounds so it’s easy to move around. Besides using the app, you can also check out progress via the LCD screen. Other connectivity options include USB and a microSD card slot. It’s the ideal starting point for trying out creating all kinds of things such as Lego and other fun creations. It’s reasonably inexpensive too so you can soon move onto more advanced models that offer better features.

With 3D printers more affordable than ever, it’s even more exciting to see the MP Cadet 3D printer down to under $100. Available for $100, reduced from $220, it’s sure to be a big hit in the Monoprice anniversary sale. Snap it up now before the deal ends. This is a great introduction to the exciting world of 3D printing.

