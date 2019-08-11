Emerging Tech

The future has arrived. Want proof? Check out these amazing robotic exoskeletons

Luke Dormehl
By

From Aliens’ Caterpillar P-5000 Work Loader (that’s the “Power Loader” to you and I) through the Combat Jackets from Edge of Tomorrow to Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor, science fiction is full of cool assistive robot exosuits. But real life is catching up with sci-fi.

With one-time imaginary concepts like delivery robots, self-driving cars, rockets that land vertically and A.I. assistants all part of our lives to some extend, how much longer until wearable robots are everyday occurrences as well? Not long, if any of these amazing wearable robot projects have anything to say about it.

DARPA’s Soft Exosuit

A lot of the best robot exosuits in movies and video games are designed with military application in mind. This list would therefore be remiss if we didn’t include DARPA’s in-development Soft Exosuit. Developed by Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, this innovative multi-joint exosuit artificially assists lower body movement through cables controlled by a waist-mounted mobile actuation unit able to be integrated with a military rucksack.

The project has been in development for a few years as the technology is improved. While it’s not, as far as Digital Trends is aware, being deployed in the field just yet, it has been tested by soldiers on lengthy cross-country hikes. The aim is to develop a tool that will allow ground-based soldiers to better travel long distances without arriving at their destination feeling fatigued.

LG’s Cloi SuitBot

Many of the exosuits on this list are being developed in research labs, or have the backing of only small companies. Cloi SuitBot, the robot exosuit built by South Korean Android smartphone giants LG and SG Robotics, doesn’t fit into either of those categories.

First shown off at IFA 2018 and then again at CES 2019, this lower body robotic exosuit is designed to enhance wearers’ leg movements to aid with activities such as warehouse workers lifting heavy objects. It also uses A.I. technology to work out individual wearer’s personal weaknesses and only kick into action when it’s needed. This helps to optimize power consumption and conserve battery life.

There’s no word on exactly when LG will bring this to market or how much they will cost. At present, it seems to still be working to come up with a finished streamlined design. Still, for everything from the challenges of marketing to the deep pockets needed to bring this tech to market, the fact that giant companies are jumping on this market is very exciting.

Samsung GEMS

LG’s not the only big company interested in exosuits, either. Samsung, the consumer giant with its fingers in seemingly every tech pie going, is also developing its own exosuit.

The Gait Enhancing Motivational System (GEMS) is another lower body assistive exosuit, designed to help out your knees, ankles and hips. There are several different models in the works, with one of the most interesting being GEMS-H. It promises to help with your walking by increasing your speed around 20%, while also saving you energy.

It can also correct your posture, and even provide the necessary help to climb up and down steep flights of stairs. No word on when it will be released, but Samsung has shown off the wearable tech at various big venues such as CES 2019.

An exosuit for the factory floor

Ford EksoVest

One of the first big companies to jump on the promise of exosuits was the Ford Motor Company. This is no future hypothetical interest. At its vehicle assembly plants, employees already use an upper-body exoskeleton called the EksoVest to augment their lifting abilities so as to more easily hold car parts overhead. The EksoVest was developed in partnership with Ekso Bionics, intended to reduce wear and tear on employees’ bodies.

While it won’t give you Superman-like abilities to lift cars above your head, the exoskeleton vest can help lift and support up to 15 pounds per arm. It’s wearable by workers ranging from 5-foot 2-inches to 6-foot 4-inches tall.

Nor is Ford isn’t the only company developing similar tools for factories. Levitate Technologies has developed its own (fire-resistant) upper body robotic exoskeleton, capable of lowering exertion levels by up to 80% for a person carrying out physically taxing work involving repetitive arm movements. Levitate’s Airframe tech is already being used by customers including Toyota Motor Manufacturing, BMW Manufacturing Company, and others.

Hidden assistance

vanderbilt ankle exoskeleton figure 2 proof
Vanderbilt University

In movies, the best exosuits are the bulky, instantly recognizable one that toy companies can use to sell action figures. In real life, things are a bit different. As cool as pop culture-themed prosthetics may be for kids, for everyday applications many people would prefer a robotic exoskeleton that’s barely visible at all. While still being able to offer assistance such as aiding with heavy lifting tasks or making walking easier, such an exosuit could be worn beneath everyday clothing, with no negative impact on a person’s natural movement.

At Vanderbilt University, mechanical engineers have been working on a spring-powered soft exoskeleton designed to reduce loading on a person’s calf muscles as they move about. The device weighs one solitary pound, is totally silent — and, impressively, contains no motors or batteries.

“The device uses a novel under-the-foot clutch mechanism that we invented, and an extension spring that acts in parallel with the user’s calf muscles,” Professor Karl Zelik, who worked on the project, told Digital Trends. “As a person walks, some of the force that typically goes through their muscles is redirected and goes through the assistive spring instead. This reduces the muscle force and effort needed to walk.”

Not available yet to purchase, the researchers have nonetheless designed it with possible mass-production in mind. The current prototype could be manufactured for as little as $100.

FlyJacket

We’re never going to get sniffy about wearable robot exosuits that can give people super-strength or the ability to walk further (or, in some cases, walk at all.) But there are plenty of other exosuit projects which offer other skills that sound kind of fascinating. FlyJacket is an experimental soft exosuit developed by researchers at Switzerland’s École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL).

It allows users to pilot drones by, in essence, acting like a drone. That means stretching out your arms like wings and pitching or rolling your upper body. A virtual reality shows the user the drone’s eye view of proceedings.

“The torso inclination, recorded with an inertial measurement unit embedded in the exosuit, is translated into drone [commands],” Carine Rognon, a researcher on the project from EPFL’s Laboratory of Intelligent Systems, told Digital Trends. “As people tend to intuitively fly with the arm spread out, we included a passive arm support to the exosuit to prevent arm fatigue.” Imagine how many other pieces of tech could also be controlled in a similar way!

A real life Iron Man suit

FlyJacket sounds great and all, but if you’re really into the power of flight and robot exosuits you may find what you’re looking for a bit closer to home with Gravity Industries’ (frankly bonkers, but in a good way) jet-propelled robot suit.

Comprising five jet engines, a 3D-printed structure, and a head-up display for showing your remaining fuel levels, this is about as close to being the real Iron Man as you could hope for. You could even learn to fly it in about the length of a typical Marvel movie, too.

“We’ve had a pilot with [as little as] five minutes’ training who managed to hover untethered very happily,” inventor Richard Browning told Digital Trends. “A lot does depend on fitness level and aptitude, but you don’t have to be a superhero or superhuman to fly it. It taps into an innate human balancing ability in a really uncanny way, so it’s extremely accessible.”

The bad news? You’ll probably have to have Robert Downey Jr. levels of funding to afford it, since the jetsuit costs $446,000 to buy. We guess there’s always the prospect of leasing it…

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

These are the 10 most disliked videos on YouTube
watch nasas orion spacecraft engines show off their awesome power nasa engine test
Emerging Tech

Watch NASA’s Orion spacecraft engines show off their awesome power

NASA is planning to send astronauts to the moon again in just a few years from now. But there's plenty of work ahead if it's to stick to its 2024 mission plan, including testing the propulsion system of its Orion spacecraft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
astro next generation spacesuit ilc dover upper torso
Emerging Tech

Meet Astro, the next-gen spacesuit designed for the moon, Mars, and beyond

The company responsible for designing the classic spacesuits for NASA’s Apollo program has just unveiled its next-gen prototype astronaut suit for future space missions. Meet the Astro.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Samsung speaker phone
Emerging Tech

Clever new language-learning app lets you practice speaking with an A.I. tutor

Many people would like to be able to speak another language. But being self-conscious about making mistakes can put plenty of people off. Could this new speech-recognition app help?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon scout delivery robot program
Emerging Tech

Amazon and Postmates’ delivery robots heading to more sidewalks in the U.S.

More and more companies are developing autonomous wheel-based robots in an effort to expand their last-mile delivery operations. Amazon and Postmates are two such players aiming to get the most out of the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mars 2020 vision pia23314 1024x768 1
Emerging Tech

Engineers test Mars 2020 rover’s vision, find it is 20/20

NASA's Mars 2020 rover has been been given an unusual eye exam to test the cameras it will use to see and navigate around the Martian surface. To test the cameras, the engineers used an image testing board covered in a grid of dots.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble jupiter image s colourful palette
Emerging Tech

Hubble images Jupiter, our Solar System’s most beautiful planet

Arguably our Solar System's most beautiful planet, Jupiter, has been imaged in stunning detail by the Hubble Space Telescope. The image shows more intense colors than previous images, showing off dramatic cloud formations.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
A deepfake of Mark Zuckerberg
Emerging Tech

Why tech companies are ill-equipped to combat the internet’s deepfake problem

How do you solve a problem like deepfakes? Here's why it's such a major challenge for tech companies -- and whether or not there's any way of actually answering it to people's satisfaction.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
seagull nebula image the rosy glow of a cosmic
Emerging Tech

Beautiful emission nebula is 100 light-years wide and shaped like a seagull

The stunning Seagull Nebula is so named because its shape suggests a bird with wings spreading out across space. The nebula is massive, spanning 100 light-years across, and was captured by the VLT Survey Telescope.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity mro clay data pia23346 1280x800 1
Emerging Tech

Curiosity rover celebrates its 7th birthday by investigating a clay mystery

The Mars rover Curiosity just celebrated its seventh birthday since it landed in 2012. And it's recently drilled its 22nd hole in the Martian rock. Curiosity is now halfway along its path through a region called the "clay-bearing unit."
Posted By Georgina Torbet
space radiation brain damage spaceradschool01 011 1
Emerging Tech

Space radiation can damage mice’s brains and cause anxiety, study shows

Space radiation is known to cause sickness and increase the lifetime risk of cancer in astronauts, and now scientists have shown that exposure to radiation can cause damage to the brains of mice and affect their behavior.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
snowball planet host life earth 1
Emerging Tech

Icy snowball planets may not be as inhospitable to life as previously thought

Astronomers have long assumed that, in order to be habitable, an exoplanet should be a rocky planet within the habitable zone. But a new study suggests that even icy planets could be capable of supporting life.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
alma trove ancient galaxies 207908 web 1
Emerging Tech

Telescope array discovers a trove of ancient, massive galaxies

Huge, billion-year-old galaxies have been hiding in plain sight. Astronomers discovered 39 ancient, massive galaxies which were hard to find because the light they give off is very faint, and they are obscured by dust.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
virtual universe machine abell370 1
Emerging Tech

Virtual universe machine models galaxies to learn about dark matter

Researchers are discovering new facts about our universe by creating a virtual universe machine which models the way galaxies develop over time. They simulated 12 million galaxies, stretching back 400 million years after the Big Bang.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
sun interplanetary shock mms inspace 1
Emerging Tech

The sun shakes the solar system with interplanetary shocks

NASA has observed interplanetary shocks for the first time, using its Magnetospheric Multiscale mission. MMS consists of four spacecraft which have been in orbit around Earth since 2015, moving through our planet's magnetosphere.
Posted By Georgina Torbet