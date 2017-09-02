The original American Princess Grace’s royal superyacht for sale

Why it matters to you Stalca a real superyacht with an impressive history, impeccably restored and updated, and relatively inexpensive.

Academy Award-winning American actress Grace Kelly married Prince Ranier of Monaco in 1956, in what was widely referred to as the “Wedding of the Century.” In 1971, yacht builder Visch Holland constructed a 24-meter (78-foot, 8-inch) yacht named Stalca for the couple, who entertained extensively onboard during the 70s.

There have been other owners since the Prince and Princess, as well as several upfits and renovations, the most recent finishing just this year. Now yacht brokerage Bluewater has listed the royal superyacht for sale. The Stalca’s asking price is 1.5 million euros, nearly $1.8 million, Boat International reports.

If you’re a fan of the sleeker, newer, and faster yacht designs from Italian and Dutch ship builders, the Stalca won’t light you up. If your tastes run more to classic yachts with lots of teak and brass, however, here’s an opportunity to own a classic vessel that has been thoroughly updated without changing its original aesthetic. Plus, the Stalca comes with an unmatched history that will fascinate your guests.

Stalca’s name represents the first two letters of the Prince and Princess’s three children: Stéphanie, Albert, and Caroline. Stalca has a full displacement steel hull with a 19-foot, 5-inch beam, an aluminum superstructure, and a teak deck.

Two 300-horsepower Caterpillar D336TA turbocharged and after-cooled V8 engines power Stalca at a maximum 12 knots. At her 9-knot cruising speed, Stalca consumes 60 liters, or 15.85-gallons of fuel per hour. Fuel capacity is 2000 gallons, which gives a maximum potential cruising range of 1,136 nautical miles.

Stalca accommodates eight guests. She has a full-beam master stateroom and a full-beam VIP stateroom, both en-suite and two additional twin stateroom with a shared bathroom. Crew quarters and capacity is not listed.

The yacht’s engines and generators were replaced in 2009. A 2016/2017 refitting including extensive hull work, new paint, and new wiring and plumbing. Boat International describes the latest renovation as an almost full rebuilt.

Stalca is ready for personal use but can also be used for charters, with all required licenses and commercially compliant features.

If you’d like to own the yacht built for a princess, at a relatively low price in compared to most ships of Stalca’s size, here’s your chance.