This deal gets you a 3D printer for $140

As deals writers, we’re confronted with a never-ending array of new stuff. Good stuff, bad stuff, expensive stuff, cheap stuff, and all kinds of other stuff. It’s really one of the perks of the job, looking at all of the stuff out there and seeing what it’s good for. But one of the downsides is that you can’t have just any shape of object that you want, you’re stuck with what manufacturers give you. It’s a spoilt and rotten take, but that’s what it is — there’s just a certain lack of creativity when it comes to stuff acquisition these days. In a world of Midjourney and ChatGPT models galore, we want and need high levels of creativity in all aspects of our lives. And, when it comes to cool stuff you can’t buy on shelves, it seems like the best answer comes in the form of a 3D printer.

Of course, even at the first mention of the phrase “3D printer” there is a certain fear that comes to our minds. We fear that “they are for other people” due to high costs or difficulties in setup. Fortunately, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Even among the best 3D printers, there are affordable picks. This becomes even more so when you find great deals like the ongoing sale of the Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D printer, available at Monoprice. This 3D printer — which can have you making your first print in a single afternoon — is now only $140. The Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D printer is usually $399, but its price is down by $259 while this deal lasts. Be sure to tap the button below to check out the printer for yourself, or read on to get our take on it.

Why you should buy a Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D Printer

The Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D Printer was praised by our reviewers as the best 3D printer in its price bracket upon release and an excellent choice for beginners. The software is intuitive to use and our reviewer was able to assemble the Monoprice Maker Select Plus and get started printing out a pre-loaded swan figurine without a significant time investment. And if 3D printing is intimidating to you, as it often is for beginners, the intuitive touchscreen controls and beginner-friendly FDM printing style will come as a relief. Similarly, the wide range of compatible printing materials — which include the staples of ABS and PLA, but also some rarer filaments — will put your mind at ease. It will be easier, and cheaper, to feed the beast than you might ever expect.

Getting into the more technical aspects, one of the biggest hurdles you might face in getting a 3D printer is getting printing space. The Monoprice Maker Select Plus totally subverts this issue, offering a relatively large (for its price) 7.9″ x 7.9″ x 7.1″ build area. Its maximum resolution is at a tenth of a millimeter in scale and positioning accuracy right around the hundredth of a millimeter, providing for decently high resolution for the price. Depending on settings, the Monoprice Maker Select Plus can put out 70 mm of printed material per second.

Ready to stop thinking and start printing? Grab your Monoprice Maker Select Plus today for just $140. That’s $259 off of its typical $399 price, which sounds just about perfect to us, so go ahead and click the button below to start shopping. Want something cool, but 3D printing now your forte after all? Try one of these neat tech gifts instead!

