Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Future underwater robots could charge their batteries by eating fish poop

Luke Dormehl
By

The U.S. Navy is interested in underwater robots which could be used for a wide range of applications, from surveillance missions to carrying out inspection or exploration tasks. But, just as is the case with airborne drones, underwater robots face one of their biggest challenges in the limited amount of battery life that they possess. This severely limits certain possibilities, particularly when it comes to long-haul missions which require them to stay submerged for lengthy periods of time.

Fortunately, a solution may be on hand — and while it’s far from glamorous, it could nonetheless prove to be a game-changer for swimming robots when their power reserves run low. The idea: To utilize microbial fuel cells which feed on organic matter on the seabed. In practical terms, what this means is that it would power itself by chowing down on fish poop.

The microbial fuel cells would harvest this, err, material, which should be in plentiful supply in all but the deepest parts of the ocean, and then convert it into electricity. “It’s like a battery made by biology,” Meriah Arias-Thode at the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, told New Scientist.

So far, the team showcased the use of three microbial fuel cells in powering an assortment of basic sensors, including one for monitoring water acidity levels. While these devices are ordinarily able to last just a few weeks underwater, a sensor powered using the microbial fuel cells meant that they could last for eight months.

It’s possible that this same technology could be used to power underwater robots entirely, rather than just their sensors. Because of the low power density of microbial fuel cells (it would take approximately one year for the current units to charge even a small underwater drone), an array of these fuel cells could be used. The Navy could also develop lower-powered underwater vehicles which do not have the same battery demands.

Possibly the most promising solution would be to develop large battery packs on the seabed, which could be used to charge underwater drones so that they could stay submerged for long periods of time. Watch this space.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
why people still love ms paint windows 95 feat
Computing

Why Windows users will never let Microsoft kill their beloved MS Paint

Microsoft this month confirmed that MS Paint will remain a part of Windows for now. Here's why users remain in love with a simple graphics editor that first shipped almost 35 years ago.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
uk opens its first checkout free store but not amazon go sainsburys
Emerging Tech

U.K. opens its first checkout-free store, but it’s not Amazon Go

The U.K. this week opened its first checkout-free store, but it's not operated by Amazon, the pioneer of the format. Instead, it has been launched by Sainsbury's, one of the nation's biggest supermarket chains.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mavic pro
Emerging Tech

New task force to take on rogue drone pilots flying near airports

A new task force has been set up to tackle the problem of drone incursions at U.S. airports, with the Federal Aviation Administration saying it now receives as many as 100 such reports a month.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Outdoors

From camping to road trips, these are the best coolers available

Every home needs a cooler. From lightweight softpacks to heavily insulated models, there are so many options to choose from. To help narrow down which cooler is best for you, we've found the absolute best coolers on the market.
Posted By Kraig Becker, Rick Stella
insecure flu feature
Emerging Tech

Stanford researchers have taken us one step closer to a universal flu vaccine

Do you hate getting a yearly flu jab? Researchers from Stanford University may have just made a breakthrough in their quest to develop a one-shot universal flu vaccine. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Smart Home

Think inside the box with these tricked-out shipping container homes

Believe it or not, but sustainability can be sexy. These 30 shipping container homes mesh recycled steel with a wealth of different materials, culminating in a set of spectacular homes that showcase modern design at its finest.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
how to watch the netherlands vs chile 2014 world cup match online soccer ball
Emerging Tech

How IBM’s cutting-edge A.I. put a losing soccer team on a winning streak

IBM recently applied the amazing artificial intelligence of its Watson computer to make a team of winners out of a losing U.K. soccer team. Here's what it did with its analytics tech.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

3D printers are better and more affordable. These are the best of 2019

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Emerging Tech

Here are the best (and least likely to explode) hoverboards you can buy

With widespread reports of cheap, knock-off Chinese hoverboards exploding, these self-balancing scooters may be getting a rough reputation. They're not all bad, though. Ride in style with our picks for the best -- and safest -- hoverboards
Posted By Patrick Daniels
best e cig
Emerging Tech

Confused by too many e-cigarette options? We found the best of the best

From disposables to mechanical and box mods, here’s our list of the best e-cigarettes available on the market today to help you kick the cigarette habit.
Posted By Ed Oswald
drone delivers life saving kidney for transplant patient delivery
Emerging Tech

Drone delivers lifesaving kidney for transplant patient in world first

A medical facility in Maryland has become the first to use a drone to deliver a kidney for transplant into a patient. The specially built drone is capable of maintaining and monitoring a viable human organ during flight.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best headlamps
Outdoors

Light up the night! Here are the 5 best headlamps money can buy

Headlamps make all the difference when camping or walking the dog at night, especially when you're in need of both hands. From Petzl to Uco, here are some of the best headlamps on the market.
Posted By Rachel Cavanaugh
uc irvine smart material temperature gettyimages 691051643
Emerging Tech

Smart clothes could let you change your temperature with the touch of a button

Researchers from the University of California, Irvine, are developing a smart material which can regulate its temperature, potentially with the tap of a smartphone app. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl