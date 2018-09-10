Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Yi-One smart mug will cool your coffee just enough for you to drink it

Luke Dormehl
By

In today’s busy 24/7 world, who has time to wait for a hot cup of coffee to cool down? Certainly not the folks backing an unusual, but exciting new Kickstarter campaign for an innovative mug called the Yi-One. Updating the thermos for the new millennium, the Yi-One promises to keep your freshly brewed hot coffee at a scalding 200-degree Fahrenheit temperature, until you want to take a sip, at which point it will cool it to a drinkable 150 degrees in just three seconds flat.

“The technology is well proven and simple,” Yanming Wen, CEO of International Patent Acquisition, the company behind the technology, told Digital Trends. “The double-walled vacuum cavity and the cavity of the temperature equaling heat exchanger are partitioned by an insulated layer — with a centered hole for inserting of a solid and long-lasting drinking straw and a few communicating holes serving as coffee flowing passage. The temperature-equalizing metal of the cavity quickly and simply equalizes 20 to 30 cubic centimeters of scalding hot coffee that flows into the cavity by [50°F] within 3 seconds.”

yi one smart coffee mug specifications

In terms of the project’s origins, Wen tells a familiar story: That of the caffeine connoisseur forced to undergo an agonizing wait each day for their coffee to cool down.

“There was no way I could resist the alluring aroma of coffee that I needed so badly to kick-start my day,” he explained. “I often took a few sips of the hot coffee that ended scorching my lips and often spilled on me and my car seat. Sipping hot coffee kept in a mug on the go was always an inevitable trouble.”

If Wen has managed to crack this problem (which, as he noted, is one shared by millions of coffee drinkers), Yi-One will be onto a winner. We’ll wait until we’ve gotten the chance to test it for ourselves before proclaiming it a savior for coffee-drinkers everywhere, but it certainly sounds intriguing. As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the potential risks inherent in crowdfunding campaigns. However, if you’re keen to get involved, head over to the project’s Kickstarter page, where a Yi-One cup starts at $79. Shipping is set for early 2019.

Don't Miss

The best 3D printers of 2018
lg cloi robot sci fi vs reality airport feat
Emerging Tech

I ran into LG’s Cloi robot at the airport in South Korea. Here’s what happened

After meeting LG’s Cloi robot at an airport in South Korea, the experience was both entrancing and underwhelming. The moving and talking robot may be cool, but does it have a place in our future?
Posted By Kim Wetzel
lex kickstarter seat folding exoskeleton situation 34
Emerging Tech

Lex is a wearable exoskeleton that lets you take a comfortable seat anywhere

Newly launched on Kickstarter, Lex is a pair of wearable, folding exoskeleton legs that transform into an ultra-versatile portable seat -- so you can kick back and relax anywhere you go.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lead eating ocean cleaning nanobots dirty water
Emerging Tech

Engineered sand could remove nasty toxins to produce drinkable water

Researchers are working on a high-tech solution to make better use of water at hand. They’ve engineered sand, coating the grains in compounds that react with and help destroy organic pollutants found in stormwater.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

From flying for fun to pro filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
ocean cleanup livestream launch 180827 stabilizers assembly and fully launched system 38
Emerging Tech

Incredibly ambitious Ocean Cleanup project is launching this weekend

The Ocean Cleanup project may be the world's most ambitious initiative to rid the world's ocean of waste plastic. Tune in to watch the live launch of its giant garbage collection system this Saturday.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
asian american male young doctor working on tablet technology in medical centre v1ttt7a6 f0000
Emerging Tech

A.I. bests experts at predicting deaths from heart disease

An artificial intelligence algorithm has bested experts at predicting patient deaths from heart disease. In a study published in the journal PLOS One, researchers make yet another case for using A.I. to inform medical diagnoses.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
conflict minerals responsible mining global witness org hands close feat
Emerging Tech

Companies want to sell you conflict-free phones, but certification isn’t foolproof

Conflict minerals – tin, tungsten, tantalum, and gold – are pulled from artisanal mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Companies want to source responsibly, but their supply chains can be as murky as the mines’ muddy water.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Emerging Tech

Get one of the best cheap drones you can buy, and cry less when you crash

Want to get in on all this hot drone action, but don't want to spend half a paycheck to make it happen? There are actually lots of feature-packed budget options. Check out this list of the best drones under $500.
Posted By Drew Prindle
amazon parent dashboard go
Emerging Tech

Amazon Go checkout-free stores set to arrive in New York City

Amazon is planning on expanding the reach of its cashier-free convenience stores, Amazon Go. The company previously announced locations for Chicago and San Fransico. Now, a job listing has confirmed that Go is coming to New York.
Posted By Eric Brackett
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
what does argonauts 21000 carbon bike look like whatever you want argonaut chris fitzpatrick 04
Emerging Tech

What does Argonaut’s $21,000 carbon bike look like? Whatever you want

There’s a small custom bike shop in Oregon that makes carbon fiber bicycles unlike anything else on the market. They cost up to $21,000 a pop. Here’s what makes them special.
Posted By Mitchell Nicholson
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle