Digital Trends
Camera Reviews

Polaroid OneStep 2 review

Ford's 1950s engine tech was as efficient as today's. So why didn't we use it?

1 of 9
polaroid onesteup 2
polaroid onesteup 2
polaroid onesteup 2
polaroid onesteup 2
polaroid onesteup 2
polaroid onesteup 2
polaroid onesteup 2
polaroid onesteup 2
polaroid onesteup 2
DT Recommended Product
For instant film lovers, the OneStep 2 brings back the style, and image quality, of the camera that started it all.
For instant film lovers, the OneStep 2 brings back the style, and image quality, of the camera that started it all.
For instant film lovers, the OneStep 2 brings back the style, and image quality, of the camera that started it all.

Highs

  • Retro design is fun to use
  • Polaroids really do appear instantly
  • Rechargeable battery
  • Easy to use
  • Inexpensive

Lows

  • Photo quality is as retro as the design
  • Film is expensive
  • Bulky

DT Editors' Rating

7.0
DT Recommended Product
Scores Explained How we test
Hillary Grigonis
By

Faux leather wraps, silver trim, and mechanical control dials bring a vintage look to some modern digital cameras — but those trends look like costume jewelry next to the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2. Designed after a 1970s era camera, the OneStep 2 both looks and shoots like a vintage Polaroid camera, spitting out the same instant film with that classic border.

But the OneStep 2 adds a handful of modern conveniences to the classic style, like a rechargeable battery, built-in flash, and — the epitome of post-2010 era camera — a selfie timer. Unlike digital cameras with a built-in Zink printer, the OneStep 2 uses actual instant film that generates that organic, imperfect look without relying on a wannabe digital filter.

But the 1970s aren’t for everybody. Even with its modern refinements, the Polaroid OneStep 2 remains a very old-school camera that lacks the convenience and quality of modern digital cameras. Whether the experience is enjoyable or frustrating depends on who is shooting it.

Retro-inspired design

Based on the 1977 Polaroid OneStep Land Camera, the remake for Polaroid Originals keeps the same general body shape and aesthetic while adding a few more modern features. That 70s-era inspiration makes for a bulky design that weighs in at a pound and measures nearly 6 inches at the longest point. An included neck strap can be looped through the back to help tote the camera around, since you’d have to be wearing clown pants to fit it in a pocket. Of course, without that body style, the camera just wouldn’t be a OneStep.

polaroid onesteup 2
Hilary Grigonis/Digital Trends

While cameras using Fujifilm Mini instant film have a smaller profile, the OneStep probably can’t shed too many inches while still leaving room for the film pack. The i-Type 600 Polaroid film designed for the new OneStep cameras — which has the same dimensions as traditional Polaroid instant film, but is a bit thicker — measures roughly 3.1 by 3 inches for the photo area and about 4.2 by 3.5 inches overall. Fujifilm Instax Mini, in comparison, creates a smaller print with an image size that’s about 1.8 inches by 2.4 inches.

The film slides into the base of the camera, opened by a small lever at the front. The directions for loading the film pack are written right on the cartridge, making it easy to load even for users unfamiliar with instant film. The cartridge slides in with a satisfying click, and the camera automatically spits out the black cover paper.

The USB port at the back is a dead giveaway for the modern camera masquerading as a 1970s edition.

At the top of the camera, a set of eight mini lights indicates how many images are left in the film pack.

As an instant film camera, the OneStep 2 uses a fairly minimalist control scheme, though has a few more options than the 1970s original. The shutter release sits at the front towards the bottom — which feels odd, as most modern cameras put it on the top — which remains true to the original.

With your left hand supporting the camera and your right index finger on the shutter button, you’ll find your thumb rests against the no-flash button. Pressing and holding that button while taking a picture suppresses the flash, which is otherwise always left on. The flash itself is a new addition to the camera — the 1977 model had the option to add a flash on the top, but didn’t house a built-in flash.

polaroid onesteup 2
Hilary Grigonis/Digital Trends

The camera’s modernity is also obvious in the small self-timer button on the front for triggering an instant film selfie. A switch below the viewfinder on the front allows for brightening or darkening the image, another feature not on the original camera.

Polaroid warns in the user manual that the viewfinder isn’t 100 percent accurate — it’s not a through-the-lens viewfinder — especially when close to the subject. The viewfinder feels a bit like looking through a bubble — the center of the image bends towards you as if magnified, while the edges are blurred.

But the biggest giveaway that this isn’t a 1977 OneStep is the USB port at the back of the camera. You won’t be using that to transfer images to your computer, of course, but it how you charge the battery. You shouldn’t have to do that too often, however, as Polaroid says the camera will hold a charge for 60 days.

Shooting with the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2

There’s one big reason to bring back a 1970s camera — the sheer joy of it. Shooting a photo that you can hold in your hands, a photo that you actually have to wait for, feels oddly delightful in a digital world. Images aren’t snapped and then forgotten among the thousands of others in your phone, but hung on a fridge or tacked onto a photo album. If different is fun, then the OneStep 2 is a blast.

There’s one big reason to bring back a 1970s camera — the sheer joy of it.

In the age of digital, describing the OneStep 2 as an “instant” camera is nearly a misnomer. Yes, you can hold the image in your hands within a few seconds, but images take about 10 to 15 minutes to fully develop. The film should also be kept face down during that time to avoid wrecking it, or could be left sitting in the camera underneath the black protective piece that unrolls to keep each image protected. The wait time is only frustrating when after 15 minutes you realize you need to reshoot an image that came out too light or too dark.

Stamped right on the bottom of the camera is the suggestion to keep at least 2 feet away from your subject. The fixed-focus lens is rated for 2 feet to infinity; get too close, and the images will be soft. Indoors, the flash is also far too bright for objects that close. Other suggestions etched on the camera recommend shooting with the sun behind you and always leaving the flash on unless shooting in an ultra bright scene.

polaroid onesteup 2
Hilary Grigonis/Digital Trends

The instant camera is simple enough to use that my 6-year-old had fun snapping a photo with it (although, it was a bit too large for my four-year-olds hands). And while adults will enjoy the camera, too, instant film is a fun way to teach kids photography, and demonstrate that some things are worth waiting for.

The OneStep 2 experience is very basic — yet the camera forces you to slow down, because every single photo you snap costs money. With eight exposures in a pack, the instant camera helps turn you into a more conscientious composer, as extra snaps equal wasted cash. That’s great for honing your eye for composition, but it’s also another point of frustration.

New film, same classic look

While the film cartridges are remade for the new camera (i-Type film is not compatible with older Polaroids), the same aesthetic remains.

That film look is most obvious in the colors. Greens, for example, are darker and less saturated than how the scene looks to your eye. The images already feel like they’ve been treated with an Instagram filter.

Images overall tended to err on the darker side, even when shooting outdoors. The underexposure may be part of the aesthetic, but you can use the +/- switch on the front of the camera to lighten the images a bit if a brighter exposure is more your style. There are no true manual settings, however.

Unfortunately, the flare isn’t an artsy, rainbow-style effect, but a white blob at the edge of the photo.

Of course, the image quality isn’t “good” by any modern metric, but that’s part of the “perfect imperfection” that Polaroid Originals says makes an instant film picture. Images are always a bit soft, which sometimes complements the desaturated aesthetic, but can also obscure some of the best parts of the scene.

If you shoot towards the light — going agains the recommendations — the lens sometimes flares and causes portions of the photo to blow out. Unfortunately, the flare isn’t an artsy, rainbow-style effect, but a white blob at the edge of the photo. You can usually tell through the viewfinder when this is going to happen, and can even prevent it by shielding the lens with one hand, a sort of makeshift lens hood, but this isn’t always easy to do and you risk getting your hand in the photo if you’re not careful.

Indoors, Polaroid says the built-in flash helps to color balance the images, but we still found the shots to be a bit too yellow. Of course, maybe that’s desirable as part of the 1970s look and feel.

Our Take

Selling for around $100, or a little bit more if you pick a special edition, the OneStep 2 is one of the more affordable Instant cameras on the market and, with both the original Polaroid film dimensions and the look of the camera, arguably one of the most retro. The trade-off, however, is a larger, bulky body.

The i-Type film retails for $45 for a three-pack for the basic film with a white frame, and a little more for black-and-white film or special editions with different colored borders (the Stranger Things “upside down” special edition camera and film is one of our favorites). That amounts to around $1.87 per photograph. By comparison, the Fujifilm Instax mini only costs around 80 cents a shot, or 58 cents a shot if you pick up a larger pack of 60 exposures. Like we noted in previous instant camera reviews, there’s a lot of one-time-use plastics that come with a film cartridge to consider as well.

Is there a better alternative?

Thanks to a resurgence in popularity, finding an instant film camera isn’t hard to do. The Polaroid Originals OneStep+ ($140) offers a similar design and image quality, but adds Bluetooth and allows you to remotely trigger the camera with a smartphone, as well as manually adjusting some of those exposure settings beyond a simple +/- switch.

Polaroid Originals, of course, holds the rights to that Polaroid-sized instant film — other instant cameras tend to use Fujifilm Instax Mini, which produces an even smaller print. Most of these cameras also have a smaller profile than the OneStep 2. The Leica Sofort has one of the sleekest designs but retails for around $280. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 ($140) keeps a retro-inspired but smaller body and offers manual control settings to avoid shots that are too bright or too dark. Or, to go really retro, the Mint InstantFlex TL70 2.0 ($389) looks like an old twin lens camera but works with Fujifilm Instax Mini. And for the best of both, the Fujifilm SQ10 ($120) captures both digitals and instant film using Fujifilm Square film.

How long will it last?

Considering you can still buy a decades old film camera and use it, the Polaroid OneStep 2 likely has a long lifespan. It’s a plastic camera that isn’t sealed against the elements, but we expect it will last for years to come if taken care of.

Should you buy it?

Yes. This camera is a nostalgia play, but a good one. The OneStep 2 offers the genuine Polaroid look, and it’s fun to use at the same time. Just remember that the per-photo cost is extremely high. You’ll only end up using this on rare occasions.

Sony RX100 VI review
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera isn't giving you the results you want, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses -- something no phone can touch.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instant film cameras fujifilm bundle deals instax camera featured
Deals

Kick off summer 2019 with these Fujifilm Instax instant camera bundle deals

Looking for an instant film camera by Fujifilm? These upgraded instant mini cameras will inspire you to use an instant camera to take selfies. We've rounded up a list of some of the best instant cameras by Fujifilm on Amazon.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
what is a mirrorless camera
Photography

What are mirrorless cameras and are they better than DSLR cameras?

What exactly is a mirrorless camera, and what makes them so special? In this article, we break down the specifics of mirrorless cameras, including how they differ from the likes of a DSLR camera, and what kind of pros and cons are.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nikon Coolpix P1000 review
Photography

The best Nikon cameras, from DSLRs to superzooms

After reviewing dozens of Nikon cameras, we've rounded up the top models from the mighty D850 to the 125x-zoom P1000. These are the best Nikons you can buy right now.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to manage multiple Instagram accounts
Social Media

Be the master of your own Insta-verse with multiple Instagram accounts

Whether you own a small business or have separate Instagram accounts for your five cats, we'll walk you through the process of switching between your multiple accounts on your Apple or Android devices.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
peak design travel tripod impressions 12
Photography

Peak Design’s Travel Tripod is must-have gear for photographers on the go

Peak Design has returned to Kickstarter to launch its latest product, the Travel Tripod. The company's first tripod, it uses a unique design with a triangular center column to minimize the volume it takes up in your bag.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Best selfie apps
Mobile

Treat your selfie with one of these 13 apps made to beautify your pics

Selfies might be a phenomenon second only to karaoke, but they're not the easiest thing in the world to create. Thankfully, these awesome selfie apps for Android and iOS will make beautifying your self-portraits easier than capturing them.
Posted By Jackie Dove
what is iso button
Photography

What is ISO? A camera's sensitivity to light -- and how to use it -- explained

Curious what ISO is and how it affects your photos? Here's everything you need to know about the fundamental camera setting, including how it impacts exposure and how to properly adjust it for certain scenarios.
Posted By Daven Mathies
olympus tough tg 6 news lifestyle 10
Photography

Olympus launches Tough TG-6 waterproof compact, and we’re not entirely sure why

With a spec sheet nearly identical to that of its predecessor, we're having a hard time figuring out what's new about the Olympus Tough TG-6. A new flash diffuser and fisheye adapter were also announced.
Posted By Daven Mathies
adobe premiere rush android launch lizzy pierce
Photography

Adobe Premiere Rush now allows Android users to edit video without the laptop

After launching on desktop and iOS, Adobe Premiere Rush, a streamlined video editor, is now available on Android. Premiere Rush is designed for social media projects and non-professional editors.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
fujifilm gfx100 announced fujifilmgfx100
Photography

The Fujifilm GFX100 is a 102-megapixel, stabilized beast of a mirrorless camera

Double-digit megapixels just not enough? The Fujifilm GFX100 boasts the highest resolution yet for a mirrorless camera. But along with those 102 megapixels, the medium format camera offers in-body stabilization, 4K video, and enhanced…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
igtv stand alone app vs inside instagram 3
Social Media

Vertical video haters win the war — Instagram’s IGTV has a horizontal view

Not yet sold on the idea of vertical video? The traditional horizontal aspect ratio is headed to Instagram's IGTV, thanks to today's update. The change allows horizontal images to fill the screen with the device rotated.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
leica m monochrom special edition lenny kravitz drifter set 1512 x 1008 teaser 2632x1756
Photography

Leica and Lenny Kravitz team up again for special-edition snakeskin rangefinder

How's this for over the top: The Leica M Monochrome Drifter, designed by Lenny Kravitz, uses a vegan python skin wrap and matching strap along with two color-coordinated lenses and a bag. The set will cost nearly $24,000.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis