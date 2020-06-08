On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top stories in tech, including Twitter’s fact-checking of 5G coronavirus conspiracies, Apple’s patent for “synthetic group selfies,” the Sky Sports/EA team-up, Elon Musk’s plan to double down on Starship production, a Beats by Dre review, and more.

Noah Conk

Nibler then speaks with Noah Conk, associate UX design director and consultant, about his new iOS shortcut that allows users to blur faces and block metadata from photos.

Then it’s time for Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where DT’s Drew Prindle breaks down the coolest crowdfunding projects out there, including the ASMOKE portable pellet grill, a machine-washable HVAC filter, and the AER cordless hair dryer.

Or Ben Shimon

Finally, we speak with Or Ben Shimon, co-founder and chief executive officer of Comunix, about its new game Pokerface, which allows users to play poker on live group video chat with up to five people at the same time.

Editors' Recommendations