  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Twitter fact checks 5G conspiracies, “synthetic selfies”

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top stories in tech, including Twitter’s fact-checking of 5G coronavirus conspiracies, Apple’s patent for “synthetic group selfies,” the Sky Sports/EA team-up, Elon Musk’s plan to double down on Starship production, a Beats by Dre review, and more.

Noah Conk

Nibler then speaks with Noah Conk, associate UX design director and consultant, about his new iOS shortcut that allows users to blur faces and block metadata from photos.

Then it’s time for Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where DT’s Drew Prindle breaks down the coolest crowdfunding projects out there, including the ASMOKE portable pellet grill, a machine-washable HVAC filter, and the AER cordless hair dryer.

Or Ben Shimon

Finally, we speak with Or Ben Shimon, co-founder and chief executive officer of Comunix, about its new game Pokerface, which allows users to play poker on live group video chat with up to five people at the same time.

Editors' Recommendations

iPad Pro (2020) down to cheapest-ever price for Father’s Day

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

Best Father’s Day Deals 2020: All the best sales, all in one place

best fathers day deals 2020 father sales

The best cheap AirPods deals for June 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple explores how to create a group selfie when no one’s nearby

disney bans selfie sticks from its theme parks stick

Digital Trends Live: Zoom’s woes, 5G conspiracies, Quibi, and Quaid

digital trends live episode 352 screen shot 2020 04 06 at 11 24 35 am

Startup partnering with Dennis Quaid wants to make podcasts like a ‘movie for your ears’

Dennis Quaid

Digital Trends Live: Virus updates, WhatsApp cracks down, Dragon returns

Digital Trends Live: Play Station 5 controller, Tiger King interview, and more

Digital Trends Live: Zoom bans, Stadia is free, Disney+ hits 50 mil., and more

Digital Trends Live: Apple and Google fight COVID-19; robot pizza delivery

Digital Trends Live: Secure your Zoom, Minecraft Update, Apple Watch Series 3

digital trends live episode 357 maxresdefault

Digital Trends Live: iPhone SE arrives, ‘The Fat Jewish,’ the Peacock launches

digital trends live episode 358 maxresdefault

Digital Trends Live: Facebook fights misinformation, TikTok’s parental controls

digital trends live episode 359 byhw4ghkbjhmtgkx2md3lu 1200 80

Digital Trends Live: Conspiracy theories, iPhone 12 leak, and more

Digital Trends Live: Uber delivers, Facebook games, Apple rumors, and more