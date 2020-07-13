On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top trending stories in tech, including warnings about TikTok from U.S. political parties, Tesla’s decision to drop the price of the Model Y, Ubisoft executives step down, the reign of Empire, and more.

Dan Fogler

Dan Fogler, actor, podcast host, and author, talks about his various roles in some of the biggest movies and TV shows of all time, as well as his new graphic novel “Brooklyn Gladiator.”

We then turn to automotive news with Ronan Glon, who discusses the new Ford Bronco, which will be reveled in a livestream on ABC.

Darcei Giles

Next up, YouTube creator Darcei Giles talks about wider audiences discovering Black creators, and how more brands are paying to be aligned with them.

Finally, we check out some Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where DT’s Drew Prindle takes a look at the best upcoming crowdfunding project out there, including the world’s smallest console, an A.I.-powered lawnmower, and how to control lucid dreaming.

