On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Ryan Waniata discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including major announcements from Disney’s D23 convention, a leaked PlayStation 5 design, cities’ fight against 5G infrastructure, a new electric pickup, another step forward for air taxis, and more.

Nibler then sits down with DT’s Riley Winn to go over the tech must-haves for college students in our college student gift guide, from wireless headphones to the best ways to cook ramen.

We then talk with Ed O’Brien, chief executive officer of eMoney Advisor, about improving transparency and communication between consumers and their financial advisers.

Melissa Wong, CEO and co-founder of Retail Zipline, joins the show to discuss how companies that focus on employee engagement and customer experience are seeing success at brick-and-mortar businesses.

Finally, we’re joined by Ryan Steelberg , president of Veritone, who discusses the company’s A.I. and machine learning platform, and how it’s turning podcasts and video content into actionable metadata.

