Digital Trends Live: Prime's one-day shipping, Samsung Fold delay, and more

Todd Werkhoven
On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler is joined by Riley Winn, DT’s social media associate manager, to discuss the latest tech news including one-day shipping for Amazon Prime members, an investment in the balloon internet, a browser that pays you in cryptocurrency to view ads, the delay of the Samsung Fold, Tesla’s robot taxis, and more.

Curtis VanWalleghem, chief executive officer of Hydrostar, joins Nibler later in the program to talk about compressed air energy storage, and how the technology is being used to create a battery for grid energy.

Later, Jonathan Josephson, chief technology officer at Quantum Interface, discusses how the future of quantum interfaces will reimagine the way users interact with the technology around them.

Nibler then welcomes Flipboard technology editor Ken Yeung for a new segment called “Tech Briefs,” where they break down and expand on the top three stories of this week.

Finally, TJ Leonard, CEO of Storyblocks, discusses the issues that modern content creators face, and how his company is positioning itself for today’s storytellers and influencers.

