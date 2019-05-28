Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live: iPod touch update, robotic pets, cyborg botany, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Renee Abousamra of Brandlive discuss the trending tech news of the day, including the first iPod touch update in four years, how Porsche and Ikea incorporate augmented reality into their apps, an upgrade for robotic pets, cyborg botany, and more.

Later, we welcome Dr. Jud Brewer, founder and lead scientist at MindSciences, to talk about how they are using technology and apps to help people overcome their cravings and addictions.

Finally, Fred Plais, chief executive officer of Platform.sh, discusses how to take your developer stacks to the cloud to further automate back-end systems.

