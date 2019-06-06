Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler is joined by DT Video Producer Riley Winn to discuss the top trending tech stories of the day, including the latest on Amazon’s planned drone deliveries, YouTube’s purge of extremist videos, Ubercopter taking flight, more details on Sony’s PS5, the 35th anniversary of Tetris, and more.

Nibler is then joined by special guest Moira Forbes, executive vice president of Forbes and publisher of ForbesWomen, to discuss the upcoming 7th Annual Forbes Women’s Summit.

We then welcome Sara Eckhouse, executive director of FoodShot Global, an organization focused on bringing venture capitalists, nonprofits, and innovative food startups together.

Finally, Brent Pfister, marketing and general management executive at Tempur Sealy International, joins Nibler to talk about the importance of a good night’s sleep, and the company’s new bed, the Tempur-Breeze.