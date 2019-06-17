Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler is joined by Nicole Raney, managing editor of The Manual, to discuss the trending tech news of the day, including an Israeli company that claims it can unlock any iPhone for police, Comcast’s eye-controlled TV remote, the world’s largest airplane, wall-climbing robots, and more.

Goldie Chan, top LinkedIn Video creator, joins us to talk about how LinkedIn differs from other social media platforms, and how she develops her content strategies.

Nibler then speaks with Ronen Luzon, chief executive officer of My Size, Inc., about how his company uses the sensors in your cell phone to build a sizing profile for clothing that can eliminate online returns due to bad fit.

We then welcome Susan Aubrey-Cound, director of strategy and business development at Syte, to discuss how Syte uses proprietary algorithms to match users with clothing for a better online shopping experience.