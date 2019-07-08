Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Pixel 4 XL leak, Google and Dish team-up, and more

Todd Werkhoven
By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney, managing editor of The Manual, discuss the top trending stories in tech, including another Google Pixel 4 XL leak, a possible Google and Dish team-up, a Prius gets a solar boost, Netflix “conference calls,” and more.

Nibler is then joined by Neil Gershenfeld, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Bits and Atoms, and Will Langford, who talk about the convergence of computer and physical science, and building robots that … build robots.

Stephanie Ciccarelli, co-founder and chief executive officer of Voices.com, discusses the state of the voice-over industry and the gig economy.

Lastly, we welcome Phil Pyo, vice president of product marketing and program management for Netgear, who walks us through the network speeds of Wi-Fi 6 and how it will affect your home network and smart home.

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
Up Next

Amazon takes another step toward being your home internet provider
game of thrones season 8 episode 4 senioritis got oped ep
Digital Trends Live

Game of Thrones’ race to the finish line leaves no time to enjoy the scenery

Game of Thrones only has a few episodes left to wrap up its story, and it shows. The series is knocking out important plot points at a frantic pace, and that is to the detriment of what was once a thoughtful and detail-rich fantasy series.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 122 header
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Google I/O preview, Blue Origin rocket test, and more

On the latest episode of DT Live, we preview the Google I/O conference, and discuss the Pixel 3a leak, Blue Origin’s space tourism rocket launch, contact lenses with AR capabilities, Bethesda’s Rage 2 release, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 123 6a00d8341cfbd053ef01a73dc75232970d 800wi
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Escooter safety, Swarm A.I., Spotify’s voice-enabled ads

On today’s DT Live, we look into the potential dangers of riding escooters, Spotify’s voice-enabled advertising, Swarm A.I., the induction of Microsoft’s Solitaire into the video game hall of fame, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 126 circle home plus
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Google I/O wrap-up, Lyft and Uber strike, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the Google I/O conference, the Lyft and Uber strike, Amazon’s New York Go store, Germany’s electric delivery truck highway, Japan’s successful rocket launch, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 134 drone delivery
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Google and Huawei, Alphabet’s meatball drones, and more

On Monday's episode of DT Live, we discuss the ongoing battle between Google and Huawei, Alphabet’s meatball-delivering drones, Facebook’s secret robot division, deepfake Joe Rogan, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
huawei p30 pro review 10x zoom wide angle
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Huawei updates, Starlink launch, and Pac-Man’s birthday

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the ongoing Huawei saga, Amazon’s social games for workers, Ford's partnership with a robotics company, the Starlink satellite launch, Pac-Man’s birthday, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 140 2019 02 20 image 2
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Intel’s new laptop concept, Apple foldable device, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we look at Intel’s Honeycomb Glacier laptop concept, a new patent that may allow Alexa to listen and record at all times, a possible foldable device from Apple, smart circuit breakers, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
jargon episode 1 mortgage feat 2
Digital Trends Live

New DT show Jargon deciphers complexities of various industries

On this week’s show, we shed some light on some of the most-used jargon of the mortgage industry, including mortgage, escrow, closing costs, fixed and variable rates, and amortization schedules.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Jargon: Blockchain
Digital Trends Live

Jargon: Exploring the language of the blockchain industry

On the second episode of Jargon, we break down the confusing terms of the blockchain industry. The jargon words we define are "blockchain," "distributed ledger," "algorithm," "fork," and "node."
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 150 fqijg63tsbblhpr27hhlubowpq
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s Study, Uber’s fast-food drones, deepfake Zuck

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest tech news of the day, including Facebook’s new Study app, Uber’s fast-food delivery drones, a new Legends of Zelda game, an update from E3, and deepfake Zuck.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 151 imagegen ashx
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Pixel 4 images, Samsung’s Wall TV, Uber’s skyports

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest stories in tech, including Google’s Pixel 4 image, Radiohead's ransom strategy, Samsung’s massive 292-inch TV, Uber’s Skyport concepts, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 152 adobestock 191288831 5d028bf401d0a
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Florida’s autonomous vehicle law, E3 updates, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we take a look at the biggest trending stories in tech, including Florida allowing fully autonomous vehicles on the road, Atari’s new gaming system, E3 updates, high-speed rail, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 154 facebook project libra particpants 1200x675
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s cryprocurrency, Walmart deliveries, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest stories in tech, including Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, Walmart’s grocery service, A.I. that can detect manipulated photos, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 163 76eb26b4 9a5b 11e9 b82d cb52a89d5dff image hires 194614
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Partial lift of Huawei ban, Samsung foldable phone, more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including a partial lift on the Huawei ban, the approach of Prime Day, Starlink's loss of three satellites, the Sony Walkman’s 40th anniversary, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven