Digital Trends Live: Pixel 4 XL leak, Google and Dish team-up, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney, managing editor of The Manual, discuss the top trending stories in tech, including another Google Pixel 4 XL leak, a possible Google and Dish team-up, a Prius gets a solar boost, Netflix “conference calls,” and more.

Nibler is then joined by Neil Gershenfeld, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Bits and Atoms, and Will Langford, who talk about the convergence of computer and physical science, and building robots that … build robots.

Stephanie Ciccarelli, co-founder and chief executive officer of Voices.com, discusses the state of the voice-over industry and the gig economy.

Lastly, we welcome Phil Pyo, vice president of product marketing and program management for Netgear, who walks us through the network speeds of Wi-Fi 6 and how it will affect your home network and smart home.