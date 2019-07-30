Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler digs into the biggest trending tech stories of the day, including a massive data breach at Capital One, the Pixel 4’s new hands-free controls, Tesla’s latest pickup, Walmart’s robo-van, contact lenses that can zoom in on objects, future cities, and much more.

Later, Nibler welcomes Don McGuire, vice president of marketing at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Peter Tucic, brand ambassador of blindness products at Humanware, to discuss Humanware’s powerful new BrailleNote Touch, a device built to allow users to fully participate in today’s connected world.

We then talk with Sebastien Codeville, chief executive officer at KaiOS Technologies, a mobile operating system that has now shipped over 100 million devices worldwide.