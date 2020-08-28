  1. Digital Trends Live

Virtual march on Washington, Tesla cyber attack, and more| Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech topics of the day, including the virtual march on Washington, Tesla’s cyberattack, Facebook’s Horizon, SpaceX’s launch of a lunar lander, and more.

Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame and Game Plan, walks us through how to separate our personal lives from our professional lives while striving to stay authentic.

Natalie Eva Marie

Nibler then speaks with Natalie Eva Marie, actor and former WWE wrestler, about her upcoming role in Hard Kill, for which she was trained by members of the Delta Force.

We then highlight the biggest tech stories of the past week in our Tech Briefs segment, including the battle between Epic and Apple, the future of TikTok, and the Microsoft Surface Duo.

